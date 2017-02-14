FOOTBALL

Walker’s pay: $375K

Arkansas outside linebackers coach Chad Walker will make $375,000 per year, according to the terms of his one-year contract that was released Monday through an open records request.

Walker is under contract through June 30, 2018, which is consistent with employment agreements for most assistant coaches and university employees.

If Walker should leave Arkansas for another job before Feb. 15, 2018, he would owe the university $100,000. That buyout falls to $50,000 for the duration of the contract. He signed a non-compete clause that prohibits him from accepting a non-head coach or coordinator position with other SEC teams.

Walker was hired last Friday after spending two seasons as an assistant coach with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. His salary would make him the third-highest paid assistant coach on Arkansas’ staff behind offensive coordinator Dan Enos and receivers coach Michael Smith, but that is expected to change. Paul Rhoads, who was promoted to defensive coordinator last month, still has not agreed to a new contract, according to a university spokesman. Rhoads, who was hired last year as a defensive backs coach, is under contract to make $350,000 per year, but that figure is expected to increase in his new role.

According to the Des Moines (Iowa) Register, Rhoads is being paid an annual buyout of $750,000 per year through 2021 by Iowa State, which fired him as head coach after the 2015 season.

Eight Hogs invited to combine

Eight former Arkansas players have been invited to take part at the NFL Scouting Combine later this month in Indianapolis. On Monday, the NFL released the names of the players invited to the combine, which begins Feb. 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium, and there are 66 former SEC players on the list.

The former Razorbacks invited are punter Toby Baker, linebacker Brooks Ellis, receivers Keon Hatcher and Drew Morgan, offensive tackle Dan Skipper, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and defensive linemen Jeremiah Ledbetter and Deatrich Wise.

Arkansas is tied for fourth in the SEC with Florida with eight participants. LSU and Alabama had 10 invited players each, while Texas A&M had nine.

The combine consists of a series of intensive physical, medical and psychological tests for the participants with personnel from all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

The event will last from Feb. 28 through March 6.

Lake Hamilton hires FL’s Gilleran

Lake Hamilton hired Fountain Lake Coach Tommy Gilleran as its new football coach Monday night.

The Lake Hamilton School Board approved the hiring of Gilleran, a 1988 Lake Hamilton graduate, at a special school board meeting in Pearcy.

Gilleran, 46, was 106-60-2 in 14 seasons at Fountain Lake. He led the Cobras to two consecutive Class 3A state championship games, losing to Charleston in 2008 before defeating Prescott in 2009 for the school’s first state title.

“He’s very familiar with our school and community,” Lake Hamilton Superintendent Steve Anderson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday. “He’s got a proven winning record. We feel good about Coach Gilleran.”

Lake Hamilton will have its third head coach in as many seasons. Jerry Clay retired after 28 seasons in 2015 and Jeremy Reed guided the Wolves to a 6-5 record in 2016. Reed left Lake Hamilton after one season to take over at Yukon, Okla.

— Jeremy Muck

BASEBALL

Davenport picked preseason all-Southland

Central Arkansas pitcher Cody Davenport was named second-team preseason All-Southland Conference on Monday, the school announced.

Davenport, a sophomore from Fayetteville, was 6-2 with a 3.21 ERA in 101 innings over 15 starts as a freshman. He struck out 71 and walked 25, while also playing in the outfielder and as a designated hitter.

The Bears, who were 29-27 last season, open the season at 3 p.m. Friday against Evansville in Conway.

BASKETBALL

Proffitt earns Southland honor

Maggie Proffitt helped the Central Arkansas women’s team extend its winning streak to 10 games last week, and was named Southland Conference player of the week Monday.

Proffitt, who earned the award for the second time this season, scored 38 total points in victories over Abilene Christian and Nicholls State while making seven three-pointers.

Proffitt, who ranks fourth in Southland with 244 career three-pointers, is averaging 14.3 points per game and is shooting 36.6 percent from three-point range this season.

Howard earns award again

Central Arkansas guard Jordan Howard made his first eight three pointers in helping the Bears to another victory on Saturday. On Monday, he was named Southland player of the week for the second week in a row.

The junior from Chandler, Ariz., scored 33 points while making 8 of 9 three-pointers against Nicholls State on Saturday to lead UCA to its fourth consecutive victory. He had 19 points while making 3 of 4 three-pointers in a victory over Abilene Christian on Thursday.

Howard scored 52 points, had 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the two games, while committing 2 turnovers in 67 minutes. Howard is averaging 20.2 points per game while making 49.4 percent of his three-pointers this season.