Surplus turkey permits available online

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will be selling all unclaimed turkey hunt permits online at https://www.ark.org/agfc/permitting/apply.php, beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Each year, hunters apply for limited permits available on some of Arkansas's more popular wildlife management areas. All permits were drawn randomly by a third-party vendor by Jan. 18, and successful applicants were given until Feb. 1 to pay the $10 processing fee for their permit. However, a handful of permits remain for many wildlife management area hunts.

"We want to make sure as many people as possible have the opportunity to enjoy these hunts," said Brad Carner, Game and Fish chief of wildlife management. "But the online sale goes very quickly for the small amount of permits left. Anyone wanting one of these unclaimed permits needs to be ready to apply at 8 a.m."

A finalized list of unclaimed permits are available at http://www.agfc.com/licenses/Pages/PermitsSpecialWMA.aspx so hunters have the opportunity to plan their purchase. Only one permit may be purchased at a time.

Sports on 02/14/2017