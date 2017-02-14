Judge rejects tribes' bid to halt pipeline

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Monday rejected a request by two American Indian tribes for an emergency order halting construction of the remaining section of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., said that as long as the oil isn't flowing through the pipeline, there is no immediate harm to the Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux tribes, which are suing to stop the project. But he said he'd consider the arguments more thoroughly at a Feb. 27 hearing.

The tribes requested the temporary injunction last week after Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners got federal permission to lay pipe under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. That's the last big section of the $3.8 billion pipeline that would need to be constructed before it could carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

At the hearing, though, Boasberg said the harm to the tribe apparently would come from the pipeline being turned on and the oil flowing through it, not from the pipeline's mere presence.

The company's attorneys filed court documents early Monday urging Boasberg to reject the tribes' request.

680 arrested in alien sweeps, U.S. says

WASHINGTON -- The Homeland Security Department said Monday that 680 people were arrested in roundups last week targeting aliens living illegally in the United States. The figure is far below the totals of similar raids conducted under President Barack Obama's administration.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeted aliens who are a threat to public safety, including convicted criminals and gang members. He said 75 percent of those arrested were criminals, some of whom had been convicted of homicide and aggravated sexual assault.

Immigration officials said 161 people from 13 countries were arrested in the Los Angeles area, all but 10 of whom were convicted criminals. More than 100 people arrested there were from Mexico. In Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, 190 people were arrested, 127 of whom were convicted criminals.

Immigration advocates and the White House both suggested the arrests were President Donald Trump's first salvo in what he has promised will be a stepped-up campaign to find and deport criminal migrants and others living in the U.S. illegally.

U.S. charges TSA screeners in drug plot

Twelve current or former Transportation Security Administration agents and airport workers have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Puerto Rico over a conspiracy to smuggle tons of cocaine through the airport in San Juan, the U.S. attorney for the District of Puerto Rico said Monday.

U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez-Velez said the defendants smuggled suitcases containing 17 to 33 pounds each of the drug through the TSA security system at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport. Rodriguez-Velez said that sometimes as many as five smugglers were used on each flight, with each one checking in up to two suitcases. They are accused of having smuggled 20 tons of cocaine through the airport between 1998 and 2016.

Six current or former TSA employees were accused of smuggling the cocaine at the airport, where their responsibilities included providing security and screening for checked and carry-on baggage placed on outbound flights.

Nude women back on Playboy's pages

SAN FRANCISCO -- Photos of naked women are back in Playboy magazine, ending a year-old ban on the nudity that made the magazine famous.

Playboy celebrated the reversal on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #NakedIsNormal.

The about-face came Monday with the release of Playboy's March-April issue. The magazine had banished naked women from its print edition because it felt the content had become passe in the era of easily accessible online porn.

But Cooper Hefner, Playboy's chief creative officer and the son of magazine founder Hugh Hefner, called the nudity ban a mistake Monday in a post on his Twitter account. Cooper Hefner said the magazine is reclaiming its identity.

The latest issue featured several pictorial spreads of nude women.

A Section on 02/14/2017