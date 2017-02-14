Trump: Will 'deal with' N. Korea

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to "deal with" North Korea, calling it "a big, big problem." He didn't specifically mention the ballistic missile it test-fired over the weekend nor any planned American response.

The Pentagon was more pointed in its assessment of the problem. A spokesman said technical advancements in North Korea's ballistic missile programs, demonstrated in the latest test launch from a mobile launcher, pose a "clear, grave threat" to U.S. security.

That assessment reflected concern as well as frustration among U.S. officials, who see North Korea pushing ahead, in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, with the development of missiles capable of striking U.S. territory with nuclear weapons.

"North Korea's unlawful weapons programs represent a clear, grave threat to our national security," a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said Monday. "North Korea openly states that its ballistic missiles are intended to deliver nuclear weapons to strike cities in the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan."

At a joint news conference Monday at the White House with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump was not asked about the missile test, but he brought up North Korea when a reporter asked what are the "most important national security problems" facing the U.S.

"Obviously, North Korea is a big, big problem, and we will deal with that very strongly," Trump said. He did not elaborate.

On Saturday night, he said in a brief statement prompted by North Korea's missile test that the U.S. will stand by Japan "100 percent."

Trump drew criticism for his attitude toward information security after club members at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida posted on social media that he and his top aides coordinated their response to the missile test Saturday night in full view of diners.

The scene -- of aides huddled over their computers and the president on his cellphone at his club's terrace -- was captured by one club member dining not far away and published in pictures on his Facebook account. The images also show Trump conferring with his guest at the resort, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Tom Udall of New Mexico, Democrats who have called for Trump's club to release a list of its members, denounced the president Monday for discussing the North Korean missile launch in the open.

Sean Spicer, the president's spokesman, told reporters at the White House that Trump and Abe had not reviewed classified material on the resort's patio.

Spicer said the president was briefed about North Korea in a secure location on the property. It is against the law for officials to handle classified materials in a nonsecure setting.

Spicer said Trump and his aides were reviewing "news conference logistics" about the North Korean missile test.

Davis, the Pentagon spokesman, said the U.S. tracked the flight of the missile and assessed that it traveled about 310 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan. He said the missile appeared to be a land variant of a submarine-launched ballistic missile known outside Korea as the KN-11.

Davis said the missile appeared to be powered by solid fuel, which represents a technological advancement from liquid-fuel missiles. The mobile launcher from which the missile was fired had not previously been seen in public, he said.

A road-mobile missile launcher presents a more difficult challenge for the U.S. and its allies in the region because it reduces the time available to detect and respond, compared with launching from a fixed site.

"Road mobile allows it to hide, to evade detection and to be able to launch with little notice," Davis said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the missile launch in comments ahead of an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Monday.

Guterres called the launch "a further troubling violation of Security Council resolutions" and urged North Korea to comply with its international obligations, U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

The Security Council strongly condemned North Korea late Monday and warned of "further significant measures" if Pyongyang doesn't stop nuclear and missile testing.

The council cited Saturday's launch and a previous test Oct. 19, saying North Korea's activities to develop its nuclear weapons delivery systems violate U.N. sanctions and increase tensions. It called on all U.N. members "to redouble their efforts" to implement U.N. sanctions.

Nikki Haley, Trump's U.N. ambassador, said in a statement later: "We call on all members of the Security Council to use every available resource to make it clear to the North Korean regime -- and its enablers -- that these launches are unacceptable."

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Burns, Eric Talmadge, Hyung-jin Kim, Louise Watt, Kim Tong-Hyung, Jill Colvin, Edith M. Lederer and Yu Bing of The Associated Press; and by Michael D. Shear, Maggie Haberman and Thomas Kaplan of The New York Times.

