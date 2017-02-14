Tyson Foods announces new leadership team; three longtime executives to depart

SPRINGDALE — Tyson Foods announced Tuesday it has created a 10-person leadership team to help the company accelerate growth. The company also announced the departure of three longtime members of its management team.

Tyson reported last week it broke company records with a 29 percent increase in profits in the first quarter. Executives also reported the company’s pricing practices were being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The new leadership team will focus on consumers, customers, technology and sustainability, according to a press release. Members of the new leadership team will report to Tom Hayes, Tyson president and CEO.

Members include:

• Sally Grimes, president, North American Retail

• Andy Callahan, president, North American Foodservice and International

• Noel White, chief operations officer

• Monica McGurk, chief growth officer

• Dennis Leatherby, chief financial officer

• Scott Rouse, chief customer officer

• David Van Bebber, general counsel

• Devin Graham, interim, chief technology officer

• Mary Oleksiuk, chief human resources officer

• open, chief sustainability officer

Leaving Tyson are Donnie King, president, North American Operations; Sara Lilygren, executive vice president, corporate affairs; and Gary Cooper, chief information officer. The press release states the departures will be effective over a period of months to allow sufficient time for a seamless transition.

King joined Tyson in 1982, holding several positions over the years including poultry plant manager and president of prepared foods, customer and consumer solutions, according to the Tyson website. Lilygren joined the company in 2002. Cooper’s LinkedIn page shows he started at Tyson in 1985.

“These important changes better align our management structure to our purpose and strategy,” Hayes says in the release. “I’m deeply proud that we were able to fill most of these roles from within, tapping the abundance of talent and dedication we have here at Tyson Foods.”

Tyson’s brands include Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair. The company supplies retail and food service customers throughout the United States and approximately 115 countries.

Tyson Foods was founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, whose family has continued to lead the business with his son, Don Tyson, guiding the company for many years and grandson, John H. Tyson, serving as the current chairman of the board of directors.

The company reported as of Oct. 1 it had approximately 114,000 employees at more than 400 facilities and offices across the globe.