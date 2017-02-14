COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Snyder discloses cancer

Kansas State Coach Bill Snyder, 77, announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. He said he has been receiving cancer treatment “for about three weeks” and that he is “getting along very well.” Snyder said the cancer will not stop him from coaching the Wildcats and he expects to be with the team when spring practices begin in March. Snyder, 193-101-1 covering 24 seasons, has been receiving outpatient treatment at the KU Medical Center for about three weeks. “The doctors and staffs at both KU Med and M.D. Anderson [in Houston, Texas] have been great; working so very well together to finalize the overall treatment plan, which is being conducted in Kansas City,” Snyder said in a statement. Doctors have deemed Snyder’s prognosis to be excellent, according to a news release issued by Kansas State.

Huskers hire Elliott

Bob Elliott is leaving his job as special assistant to the head coach at Notre Dame to coach safeties at Nebraska. Cornhuskers Coach Mike Riley announced Monday the hiring of Elliott, who has 38 years of college coaching experience and spent the past five seasons on the Notre Dame staff. Elliott coached safeties at Notre Dame in 2012-2013 when Bob Diaco was the Irish defensive coordinator. Diaco was hired as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator last month.

NFL

Cruz, Jennings released

The New York Giants released wide receiver Victor Cruz, the wide receiver known for his rhythmic touchdown celebrations, Monday after seven years with the team. Cruz, 30, was to have made $7.4 million in 2017. He had been upset late in this season about not getting enough balls thrown his way, and had mostly been a second or third option behind Odell Beckham Jr. Cruz, who joined the team in 2010, had three good seasons with the team before injuries took their toll. He ruptured his patellar tendon in October 2014 and did not play at all in the 2015 season. The Giants also released running back Rashad Jennings, 31, Monday. He carried the ball 181 times for 593 yards rushes this season.

NBA

Center traded, released

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded injured center Chris Andersen and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for a protected top-55 second-round draft pick, followed by Andersen being waived by the Hornets. Andersen, 38, suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee during practice Dec. 16 and underwent surgery. Andersen, nicknamed Birdman, has remained with the club during his rehabilitation. Cavs General Manager David Griffin has been retooling his roster, dealing for shooting specialist Kyle Korver and signing forward Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract. The NBA trading deadline is Feb. 23.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Chair cancels trip

NCAA Tournament selection committee chair Mark Hollis has cancelled a planned trip to watch basketball to focus on his job as Michigan State’s athletic director. Hollis has more pressing matters on campus. The school announced last week a police investigation is looking into a sexual assault complaint against three football players, all of whom have been suspended from team activities and evicted from campus housing. The athletic department also suspended a staff member tied to the football program pending the investigation.

TENNIS

No. 6 seed falls

Donald Young rallied from a break down in each of the last two sets to defeat No. 6 seed Adrian Mannarino 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the opening round of the Memphis Open on Monday. Young served for the match at 5-3 in the third set but failed to hold. The American regrouped from there and erased a 3-1 deficit in the third-set tiebreak. Mannarino had led 4-2 in the second set and 2-0 in the third. In another Monday afternoon first-round match, Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan defeated Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4, 6-4. Nishioka, who reached the quarterfinals of this event last year, will face No. 2 seed John Isner in the second round.

Umpire recovering

Tennis umpire Arnaud Gabas has had surgery on a fractured bone under his left eye after being hit by a ball struck by Canadian player Denis Shapovalov during a Davis Cup match in London. The International Tennis Federation said Gabas’s surgery in France repaired a fracture of the orbital bone. Shapovalov, 17, hit a ball in anger in the deciding match against Kyle Edmund of Britain on Feb. 5.

SOCCER

Fan killed after match

The death of a soccer fan who was shot outside the stadium used by Botafogo, the same Rio de Janeiro venue used for athletics at the Olympics, has been confirmed by the team., which said in a statement it was “deeply sorry for the death” of the fan identified as Diego Silva dos Santos, 28, who was shot Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. Flamengo won the match 2-1. Confrontations between rival fans are common before matches in Brazil, though deaths are rare.

SKIING

New course helps

In a total turnaround, Luca Aerni won the combined event at the world ski championships Monday at St. Moritz, Switzerland, after being 30th fastest in the downhill portion of the event. The Swiss skier was first to use the slalom course and took advantage of the clean surface to finish 0.01 seconds ahead of defending champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria. Hirscher, the best slalom skier in the lineup who started two racers after Aerni in bright sunshine, looked stunned after seeing his time. Two years ago at the world championships in Colorado, Hirscher won when he also was 30th in downhill.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NIT to experiment with rule changes

Next month’s National Invitation Tournament will experiment with rules, incorporating elements of playing four quarters while staying with a two-half format.

The NCAA said Monday its rules oversight panel has approved resetting team fouls to zero at the end of 10-minute segments in each half, as well as doing away with the 1-and-1 free throw in favor or two foul shots on many fouls.

Instead, teams will shoot two free throws after teams have reached a four-foul limit during each 10-minute segment and three fouls during overtime. The fouls will reset at the 9:59 mark of each half.

The possibility of playing a quarter system to mirror international basketball and women’s college games instead of halves has been a topic of discussion. The NCAA said in a statement the mid-half reset “may have the same effect” as resetting fouls at the end of 10-minute quarters while retaining “the unique format” of 20-minute halves.

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said he suspects it’s “just a matter of time” before the college game moves to the quarter system.

“I think the rules we should be playing really as much as any would be the international rules,” Barnes said. “They play quarters and reset [fouls] the same way. I’m just for having a universal game. I think the quicker we can get to that, I think it would help our game overall,” he said.

The panel also approved resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds, or leaving it the same if there was more time when play was stopped, instead of going back to 30 seconds when a team inbounds the ball in its frontcourt after a foul that results in no free throws. This would also include any technical foul against the defense or if the game is stopped for a player who is bleeding or has blood on his uniform.

The NIT starts March 14 and ends March 30 in New York.