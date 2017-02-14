Would-be robber demands wallet from man whose car ran out of gas on I-430, police say

A would-be robber demanded an Arkansas man's wallet after the victim's car ran out of gas on Interstate 430, police said.

It happened about 6 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Shackleford Road as the 40-year-old Alexandria man was walking to a gas station, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim told authorities that a white man who was wearing a black hoodie approached him and "demanded his wallet," the report said. The man did not show a weapon or imply he had one, police noted, but he did appear to have something in one of his hands.

The victim reported that the he didn't say anything, and the man later walked off without taking anything.

Officers searched the area but didn't make an arrest.