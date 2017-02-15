Arkansas dance coach pleads guilty to sexual assault of teenage student

A former Arkansas teacher and dance coach was ordered to six years of probation after pleading guilty this week to a sexual assault charge involving a 16-year-old student.

Julie Gross Aultman, 43, of Texarkana appeared Tuesday before Miller County Circuit Judge Carlton Jones, where she entered the plea with her attorney on a charge of first-degree sexual assault, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Aultman was accused of engaging in sexual activity March 1, 2016, with the teenage boy while employed with the Texarkana School District, according to the newspaper.

A separate charge of second-degree sexual assault was dismissed.

Her conviction and mandate to register as a sex offender means that she will not be allowed to work for a public school again.

Aultman worked for the Texarkana School District from Aug. 15, 2006, until her resignation March 15, 2016, according to the Gazette.

During her tenure with the district, she served as a dance teacher, cheer sponsor at the junior high level and drill team sponsor for high school students.

Aultman was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $770 in court fees.

Information for this article was contributed by Lynn LaRowe of the Texarkana Gazette.