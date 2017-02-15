Arkansas man accused of firing rifle as girlfriend fled

An Arkansas man fired multiple times from a rifle after his girlfriend fled from a residence where she said he earlier choked her and held her down, authorities said.

Baxter County sheriff John Montgomery said in a statement that Christopher Wilson Packley, 34, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Deputies were called shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday to a residence on Hickory Flats Lane in Lakeview, where the victim told them Packley had choked her and her her down on the floor while she was holding her son, the statement said.

The victim said Packley later "fired three rifle gunshots in her direction" as she ran from the residence, Montgomery wrote.

Packley acknowledged opening fire, but said he did so into the air and not at his girlfriend, the statement said. He was arrested at the scene and booked into the Baxter County jail, where he remained Wednesday morning with bail set at $10,000.

A Feb. 23 court date is set.