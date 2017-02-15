Home / Latest News /
Arkansas police officer's vehicle a total loss after being set on fire, authorities say
This article was published today at 5:19 p.m.
Authorities in east Arkansas say a police officer’s patrol car was set on fire early Tuesday.
The Helena-West Helena Police Department said in a news release that the car burned in the 400 block of Adams Street in Helena-West Helena.
Someone reportedly used a red plastic gas can to pour gas over the vehicle before setting it ablaze while the officer was away from the car, police said.
The police vehicle, valued at $28,000, was a total loss in the fire, the release states.
Additional information was not immediately available Wednesday evening.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas police officer's vehicle a total loss after being set on fire, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.