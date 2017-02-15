Arkansas police officer's vehicle a total loss after being set on fire, authorities say

Authorities in east Arkansas say a police officer’s patrol car was set on fire early Tuesday.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department said in a news release that the car burned in the 400 block of Adams Street in Helena-West Helena.

Someone reportedly used a red plastic gas can to pour gas over the vehicle before setting it ablaze while the officer was away from the car, police said.

The police vehicle, valued at $28,000, was a total loss in the fire, the release states.

Additional information was not immediately available Wednesday evening.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.