Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 6:20 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas police officer's vehicle a total loss after being set on fire, authorities say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:19 p.m.

a-helena-west-helena-police-officers-vehicle-was-totaled-in-a-fire-early-tuesday-feb-14-2017

PHOTO BY HELENA-WEST HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Helena-West Helena police officer's vehicle was totaled in a fire early Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

Authorities in east Arkansas say a police officer’s patrol car was set on fire early Tuesday.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department said in a news release that the car burned in the 400 block of Adams Street in Helena-West Helena.

Someone reportedly used a red plastic gas can to pour gas over the vehicle before setting it ablaze while the officer was away from the car, police said.

The police vehicle, valued at $28,000, was a total loss in the fire, the release states.

Additional information was not immediately available Wednesday evening.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas police officer's vehicle a total loss after being set on fire, authorities say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online