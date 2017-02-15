City ruling thwarts anti-abortion group

RALEIGH, N.C. — A review board in Raleigh is refusing to allow an anti-abortion group to move next to a center that offers such procedures.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that the city’s Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 Monday against allowing the Hand of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center to move next to an abortion clinic. The Hand of Hope is a nonprofit that encourages alternatives to abortion.

Hand of Hope has been trying for nearly a year to open an office next to A Preferred Women’s Health Center.

Health center spokesman Calla Hales says she’s relieved by the decision.

Hales had worried that Hand of Hope’s move would make it easier for anti-abortion activists to obstruct prospective patients from receiving treatment at the clinic.

Hand of Hope Executive Director Tonya Baker Nelson says she hopes the courts will overturn the decision.

Hand of Hope already operates in a house it leases less than a half-mile away from the proposed location.

The city had decided to allow Hand of Hope to move next to the clinic, deciding it was more of a civic group with its religious affiliation and because most of its staff lacks medical training. However, the Women’s Health Center appealed, saying Hand of Hope is a medical facility because it uses an ultrasound machine as part of its services.