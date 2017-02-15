Marriage Licenses

Harry Bandy Jr, 49, and Elisabeth Jimenez, 45, both of Bulpitt, Ill..

Dustin Hughes, 32, and Olga Sigman, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Henry Epperson Jr, 42, and Tequlia Mardis, 35, both of Little Rock.

Elizabeth Dague, 49, and Melissa Cansibog, 53, both of Buda, Texas.

Travis Roseberry, 34, and Secillia Russell, 35, both of Edgemont.

Ricky Gilmore, 31, of North Little Rock and Miriam Ronquillo, 28, of Alexander.

Anthony Fontenot, 39, and Erin Finck, 30, both of Little Rock.

Ismael Alvizo, 27, and Laura Rojas, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Jose Luis Balderas, 19, and Jasmine Medina, 18, both of Little Rock.

Robert Russell, 26, and Makenna Phia, 23, both of Maumelle.

Larry Mcgilvra, 57, and Donna Montgomery, 63, both of North Little Rock.

Earnies Bennett, 57, and Deidra Russell, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Joshua Gore, 31, and Laporcha Lofton, 25, both of Little Rock.

Charles Elder III, 29, and Ashley Freeman, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Arturo Silva-Rios, 25, and Areli Gomez-Rios, 20, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

17-550. Charde Martin v. Jeffrey Martin.

17-551. Laura Picklesimer v. George Picklesimer.

17-552. Cheryl Nichols v. Christopher Nichols.

17-553. Linda Brown v. Arthur Brown.

17-554. Melanie Roland v. Maranthony Roland.

17-558. Henry Burnett v. Nicole Burnett.

17-559. Mercedes Brown v. Rhakeem Brown.

17-560. Lisa Weaver v. Steve Weaver.

17-561. Steve Williams. v. Lesley Williams.

17-562. Beymar Ponce v. Fanny Avilez.

17-563. Kelli Williams-Hall v. Willie Hall Jr.

17-565. Hollie Bendeja v. Marcel Bendeja.

17-566. Tommy Crenshaw v. Sherry Crenshaw.

GRANTED

16-3640. Vivian Nelson v. Anthony Nelson.

16-4446. Angie Williamson v. Edward Parker.

16-4530. Steven Redmon v. Racheal Redmon.

Metro on 02/15/2017