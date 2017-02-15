NYC verdict guilty in 1979 vanishing

NEW YORK -- A former store clerk was convicted Tuesday in the slaying of Etan Patz, 6, who disappeared on his way to the school bus stop 38 years ago in 1979.

Pedro Hernandez, who once worked in a convenience store in Etan's neighborhood, had confessed, prosecutors said, but his defense lawyers said the admission was the false imaginings of a mentally ill man.

A 2015 jury had deadlocked after 18 days of deliberation, leading to a retrial that spanned more than three months.

This time, the jury deliberated over nine days before finding Hernandez, 56, guilty of murder during a kidnapping, resolving a case that shaped both parenting and law enforcement practices in the United States.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said the jury "affirmed beyond all lasting doubt that Pedro Hernandez kidnapped and killed the missing child" in "one of the city's most famous and formative cases."

Files: Killers' ally to admit gun buy

LOS ANGELES -- A man accused of purchasing the guns used by the San Bernardino, Calif., attackers has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and lying when he bought the weapons used in the deadly attack, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Enrique Marquez Jr., 25, of Riverside admitted in a plea agreement that he bought the assault rifles used by Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, in the Dec. 2, 2015, attack at a public-health agency gathering that killed 14 people and injured nearly two dozen others. Farook and Malik were later killed in a gunfight with authorities.

Marquez also agreed to plead guilty to making false statements when he purchased the firearms used in the attack.

Prosecutors said Marquez acknowledged being a "straw buyer" when he purchased two assault rifles from a sporting-goods store that were used in the attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. Prosecutors have said Marquez agreed to buy the weapons because the attackers feared Farook's Middle Eastern appearance might arouse suspicion.

N.C. court allows Cabinet-pick rules

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Republican-controlled North Carolina Legislature can keep for now its authority to confirm Cabinet secretaries of the new Democratic governor, a state judicial panel has ruled.

Three trial-court judges rejected the request of Gov. Roy Cooper to extend a temporary block on the confirmation law the judges had issued last week. The law is among many approved just before Cooper took office and viewed by Democrats as undermining his authority.

The law subjects Cooper's department heads to the "advice and consent" of a majority of senators.

Republican legislative leaders say the state constitution gives the Senate authority to scrutinize the Cabinet, but attorneys for Cooper's attorney say confirmation doesn't apply to his Cabinet and cuts into core powers. A trial on those issues is next month.

