Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 4:15 p.m.

Fast-food executive withdraws nomination for labor secretary

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:10 p.m.

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump walks Labor Secretary-designate Andy Puzder from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Puzder said Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, that a housekeeper he had previously employed at his home was an undocumented worker, potentially complicating his efforts to get confirmed. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Andrew Puzder says he is withdrawing as President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary.

The fast-food executive said in a statement provided to The Associated Press that he was "honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America's workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity."

Puzder said: "while I won't be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team."

Puzder's confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday. But some Republicans had raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn't authorized to work in the U.S.

Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

