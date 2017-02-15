Home / Latest News /
Five teens arrested after 64 guns stolen from Arkansas pawn shop, police say
This article was published today at 2:38 p.m.
Five teenagers have been arrested in a burglary at a northeast Arkansas pawn shop earlier this month in which at least 64 guns were stolen, police say.
In a news release Tuesday, the Jonesboro Police Department said the teens were being held as of Wednesday on charges of commercial burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and theft of a motor vehicle.
Three of the suspected burglars are 17 years old while the remaining two are 16 years old, police spokesman Paul Holmes said in a statement.
All five, who were not identified, were arrested in connection with a Feb. 5 burglary at Turtle Creek Pawn Shop, 3610 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro, according to authorities.
Bail was set at $250,000 each for four of the teens, the release states. The remaining teen was being held on $350,000 bond. All are set to appear in court March 31.
Aaron Levar Lane Jr., 18, of Jonesboro was also arrested on a charge of theft by receiving after he threw two of the stolen pistols out of a bedroom window as authorities conducted a parole search.
He was booked into the Craighead County jail and later released, records show.
