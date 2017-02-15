• Ariel Eure, 25, and Layla Helwa, 26, two teachers at a Quaker school in Wynnewood, Pa., were placed on leave after several parents complained that a Palestinian professor from Swarthmore College had been invited to speak to the school's Peace and Equality in Palestine Club, a talk canceled by the school.

• Suzanne Seurattan, spokesman for William & Mary University in Williamsburg, Va., said investigators are trying to determine who defaced a Thomas Jefferson statue at the school after someone painted its hands red and wrote nearby on the ground "slave owner."

• Sam Polinksy, a Pittsburgh native and professional wrestler, has become a sensation in Mexico City by adopting the in-ring persona of "Sam Adonis," a flamboyant Donald Trump supporter who wears a Trump-esque orange tan and blond locks and waves an American flag emblazoned with Trump's photo.

• Leon Mace, mayor of Hartshorne, Okla., said that after bedbugs were found in some office furniture, officials canceled Monday's City Council meeting and closed City Hall to the public until exterminators can treat the building.

• Timothy Jenkins, a high school freshman in Gulfport, Miss., suspended for violating the dress code by dying his hair pink, has gotten the signatures of about 250 classmates on a petition seeking to end a requirement that students' hair be a "natural-looking color."

• Laurence Grotheer, spokesman for New Haven, Conn., said building-permit height limits, not neighborhood complaints, led the city to halt construction on a new mosque until builders trim 26 feet from two 81-foot-tall minarets sent from Turkey.

• Patricia Gallaher, a family court judge in Rochester, N.Y., said she ordered a 35-year-old drug-addicted mother of four who has worked as a prostitute not to get pregnant again until she has gained custody of her infant son to improve the woman's chances of being rehabilitated.

• Andrew Oreckinto, 52, of Matawan, N.J., faces a 10-year prison term after being convicted of breaking into a Connecticut warehouse and stealing more than 8,000 cartons of cigarettes worth about $500,000, prosecutors said.

• Katharina Zoechling, a veterinarian in Aschbach-Markt, Austria, used a microchip to identify a stray cat as a pet named Pepper that somehow traveled nearly 600 miles after running away from its owner in the Netherlands six months ago.

