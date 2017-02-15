It's OK, old girl

Miss Trudy, an African native, has been living in Arkansas for years now. This exotic lady is approaching . . . well, she's a seasoned citizen, as the politically correct call it. And she has the typical complaints. She doesn't get around as fast as she used to. She has some arthritis problems and her eyes aren't what they used to be. Join the club.

She likes things nice and steady. When somebody new shows up on her lawn, even to help, she doesn't cotton to it much. She likes routine. As her friend Ann put it: "She's got this real sense of how things ought to be." We understand. Call her conservative.

We also understand if she doesn't want to come out on some days, as the paper said Sunday. A lady of her advancing years should be accommodated. And if folks visit the Little Rock Zoo to see the world's oldest gorilla, and Miss Trudy wants to stay inside--even on a beautiful day--then Miss Trudy should stay inside. Whatever she wants.

She's earned her retirement. Miss Trudy should relax every chance she gets.

The rest of us will understand. Ma'am.

