Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 2:11 p.m.

Johnny Cash Fest concert being held near his boyhood home in Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:35 p.m.

Johnny Cash during a 1960 concert in White Plains, N.Y.

DYESS — A concert to close out the first Johnny Cash Heritage Festival will take place in an Arkansas field where the music legend picked cotton as a youth.

The Jonesboro Sun reported that the October concert will be held in a field adjacent to Johnny Cash's restored boyhood home in Dyess. The small town in northeast Arkansas is about 50 miles north of Memphis.

The concert will feature Cash's oldest daughter, Rosanne Cash, and Kris Kristofferson.

The festival is scheduled to run from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21. Along with the concert, the festival will also feature a symposium at the Dyess Colony Circle, regional music in the Colony Circle, a Memories of a Lifetime oral history project, arts and crafts booths, and demonstrations.

