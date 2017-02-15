Home /
LIVE VIDEO: Trump news conference with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu
This article was published today at 11:10 a.m.
You will be redirected to the live video of the press briefing momentarily, or you can click here to go there immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: LIVE VIDEO: Trump news conference with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.