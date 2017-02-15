Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 11:51 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

LIVE VIDEO: Trump news conference with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

This article was published today at 11:10 a.m.

You will be redirected to the live video of the press briefing momentarily, or you can click here to go there immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: LIVE VIDEO: Trump news conference with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online