Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 2:10 p.m.

More than $14,000 worth of jewelry, clothes taken from west Little Rock home, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:59 p.m.

A Little Rock man came home from work Tuesday to find more than $14,000 worth of jewelry and clothes missing from his apartment, authorities said.

Police arrived at an apartment complex at 13500 Chenal Parkway and spoke with the 34-year-old victim who said he arrived home from work around 4 p.m. to find his residence in disarray, according to a police report.

The man's couch had been moved, the balcony door was unlocked, and a screen was taken off a window leading into the kitchen, the report said.

Around $14,450 worth of items were missing including a suit, dress shoes, several pieces of gold jewelry and a mini iPad, the victim told police.

Police reportedly searched the home and told the victim to contact authorities if he sees someone suspicious in the area. No suspect was identified on a report.

