Maumelle survive's PA's shooting barrage

This one was not supposed to be this close.

With the teams entering on opposite ends of the 6A/5A-4 Conference standings, it took three points from Maumelle's Darius Tate in the final minute to save the first-place Hornets' 61-59 victory over last-place Pulaski Academy on Tuesday night at the Hornets' gym.

"They probably didn't expect it to be that close,'' Bruins Coach Roger Franks said.

The Bruins (5-16, 1-12) led 24-23 at the half but a 16-3 run to open the second half appeared to put the No. 4 Hornets into cruise mode as they had a 39-27 lead with 2:36 left in the third quarter. Maumelle (23-3, 12-1) then increased the lead to 49-32.

The Bruins finished with 12 three-pointers, including six in the fourth quarter. They made just 17 field goals in the game.

Connor Parr led the Bruins with 19 points, 17 in the second half. Brett Lynch added 15, hitting five three-pointers, and Tra Johnson scored nine points. Pulaski Academy made 13 of 16 free throws.

Quan Richardson led Maumelle with 11 points, and Tremont Robinson added nine.

Sports on 02/15/2017