Missourian shot dead at NLR motel

North Little Rock detectives are investigating a shooting that left a Missouri man dead outside a motel early Tuesday morning.

Police arrived at the Super 8 Motel at 3925 McCain Park Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area, spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said.

Officers found Jessee Wade Arthur, 26, lying in the parking lot outside the motel, police said.

Arthur had been shot at least once and was dead when authorities arrived, Dedrick said. Police believe he had been staying at the motel.

Police have limited information regarding a suspect in the case, Dedrick said. Authorities blocked off a second-floor room that they believe is connected to the fatal shooting, he added.

Investigators do not know whether shots were fired inside a hotel room or outside nearby, Dedrick said.

Police said Tuesday evening that several witnesses had been interviewed in connection to the case.

A Super 8 employee said someone staying in one of the rooms called 911.

Although police have not identified a motive for the shooting, they do not believe the killing was random, Dedrick said.

The motel is near U.S. 67/167 and just northeast of McCain Mall.

State Desk on 02/15/2017