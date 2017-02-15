• The New York Times says a reporter's comment about an unfounded rumor about first lady Melania Trump in a private conversation with an actress at a party was "completely inappropriate." The comment came to light after actress Emily Ratajkowski tweeted Monday that a Times journalist told her "Melania is a hooker." Times spokesman Eileen Murphy said in a statement Monday that the unnamed reporter does not cover Washington or politics. She said, "The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred." According to a Tuesday blog post on the Times' website, Jacob Bernstein, a features writer, identified himself on Twitter as the reporter, saying that that he takes "ownership" of the comment and that he apologizes "profusely."

• ABC has named a black woman as its Bachelorette for the first time. Rachel Lindsay will lead the 13th season of The Bachelor spinoff. The announcement was made Monday night on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The news is somewhat of a spoiler for fans of the ongoing season ofThe Bachelor. The 31-year-old attorney from Texas has yet to be eliminated from the reality dating show, where she is competing for the affections of Nick Viall, 36. Lindsay was mum on the details though apparently her season of The Bachelorette starts filming in a couple weeks, so she couldn't keep the secret much longer. Nevertheless, Lindsay told Kimmel on Monday that she's ready to find love and a husband, adding that she's looking for "someone who's ready for what I'm ready for ... someone who's ready to start a family." She encouraged the audience to send any interested suitors to apply for the show. The Bachelorette begins airing on ABC in May. The franchise has drawn criticism for a lack of diversity. In 2012, two black men sued ABC and the producers, alleging racial discrimination and claiming that the show's creators "knowingly, intentionally, and as a matter of corporate policy refused to cast people of color in the role of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette." The lawsuit was dismissed as the show continued to cast white leads. Members of minority groups were few among dozens of contestants each season and were more likely to be sent home in earlier episodes.

