NLR rolls after Catholic shows progress

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 66, LR CATHOLIC 38

North Little Rock eventually demonstrated their dominance, but Little Rock Catholic battled throughout the Charging Wildcats' 66-38 victory at North Little Rock Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Catholic's improvement since its 90-41 home-court loss to North Little Rock on Jan. 17 was evident to both head coaches.

"The amount we've improved is exponential," Catholic Coach Tim Ezzi said. "We've come a long way. I hate to ever say we're satisfied with a loss, but, man, our kids' effort is great, and I couldn't ask for any more from them."

"Catholic did a good job," North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said. "They're way better than the team we played over there. You can tell Coach Ezzi's done a great job with them."

North Little Rock (19-5, 10-1 7A-Central) failed to score until midway through the first quarter, and Catholic junior guard Roger Roe's three-pointer gave Catholic (0-19, 0-14) the game's first lead 30 seconds after the tip.

Three minutes after the start, Rice said he had seen enough. He put in five reserves, and as his starters took their chairs, he sat beside them and expressed his disappointment.

"Y'all ain't done nothing," he said. "If you figure out what you're supposed to do, I might put you back in."

North Little Rock's substitutes built a 9-5 lead before the starters returned with 1:23 left in the first quarter after junior guard David Chapple's three-point play.

Senior guard Jarvis Ricks, who led North Little Rock with 13 points, said Rice's ploy worked.

"When we got back out there, we played a lot harder," he said.

"We didn't do anything we talked about before we came out to start the game," Rice said. "We didn't do any of the things that good teams do. They didn't start that way, but I thought they did better once they got back out there."

Even after North Little Rock's starters returned to the court, Catholic managed to stay within 19-13 after senior guard Hayden Ford's layup midway through the second quarter.

North Little Rock showed its offensive firepower over the next four minutes to take a 38-19 halftime lead. Ricks led the way with 10 points in three minutes as he scored on four of six North Little Rock possessions.

"Our guys executed our defensive game plan really great," Ezzi said. "We really did a good job, but North Little Rock is so athletic, it's hard for us to defend them for four quarters."

LR Catholic (38)

Chase 2 2-2 6, Ford 2 0-0 6, Roe 3 4-4 12, Dawson 1 0-0 3, Allison 1 0-0 2, Enderlin 1 2-3 4, Funk 0 0-0 0, Dawson 1 0-0 3, Mathis 1 0-0 2. Totals -- 12 8-9 38

NLR (66)

Dobbins 4 0-0 9, Ricks 5 0-0 13, Walker 2 0-0 4, Moore 2 3-4 7, Fudge 2 0-0 4, Watkins 1 2-2 4, Fresh 3 2-2 8, Chapple 3 1-1 7, Thrower 1 0-0 2, Agee 0 0-0 0, Fudge 2 0-0 4, Sheppard 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 8-9 66

LR Catholic (0-19) 7 12 10 9 -- 38

NLR (19-5) 11 23 17 15 -- 66

Three-point shots -- LR Catholic 5 (Roe 2, Ford 2, Dawson 1); NLR -- 4 (Ricks 3, Dobbins 1). Total fouls -- LR Catholic 12; NLR 17

Sports on 02/15/2017