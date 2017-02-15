North Korean, brother of Kim, slain at airport

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- The half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was assassinated at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, telling medical workers before he died that he had been attacked with a chemical spray, a Malaysian official said Tuesday.

Kim Jong Nam, 46, was targeted Monday in the shopping concourse at the airport and had not gone through immigration yet for his flight to Macau, said the senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the case involves sensitive diplomacy.

He was taken to the airport clinic and then died on the way to the hospital, the official said.

Multiple South Korean media reports, citing unidentified sources, said Kim was killed at the airport by two women believed to be North Korean agents. They fled in a taxi and were being sought by Malaysian police, the reports said.

A Malaysian police statement confirmed the death of a 46-year-old North Korean man whom it identified from his travel document as Kim Chol, born in Pyongyang on June 10, 1970. "Investigation is in progress and a post mortem examination request has been made to ascertain the cause of death," the statement said.

"A woman came from behind and covered his face with a cloth laced with a liquid," Police Chief Fadzil Ahmat told Bernama, the Malaysian state news agency.

The man was seen struggling for help and sought assistance from airport workers, he said. He was sent to a hospital in an ambulance but died on the way, Fadzil said.

"I have conveyed the matter to the North Korean Embassy," he said, adding that an autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

In Washington, the State Department said it was aware of reports of Kim Jong Nam's death but declined to comment, referring questions to Malaysian authorities.

In Seoul today, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is serving as acting president during the impeachment trial of President Park Geun-hye, called a meeting of security-related Cabinet ministers and urged his government to work closely with the Malaysian authorities to help uncover who killed Kim Jong Nam.

"If he was killed by the Kim Jong Un regime, it will be an example of its cruelty and inhumaneness," Hwang said.

South Korea's spy service said today that North Korea had been trying for five years to kill Kim Jong Nam. But the National Intelligence Service did not definitely say that it was North Korea, just that it was presumed to be a North Korean operation, according to lawmakers who briefed reporters about the closed meeting with the spy officials.

The service cited Kim Jong Un's "paranoia" about his half brother. Still, the service has a history of botching intelligence on the North and has long sought to portray the North's leaders as mentally unstable.

North Korea's state-run media had said nothing about the reports.

Ken Gause, at the CNA think tank in Washington who has studied North Korea's leadership for 30 years, said Kim Chol was a name that Kim Jong Nam has traveled under. He is believed to have been born May 10, 1971, although birthdays are always unclear for senior North Koreans, Gause said.

He left North Korea to live with his grandmother in Moscow in 1979, according to North Korea Leadership Watch, a specialist website devoted to the ruling Kim family. He spent his childhood at international schools in Russia and Switzerland before returning to North Korea in 1988, the site said.

Kim Jong Nam was estranged from his younger brother, the North Korean leader. He had been tipped by outsiders to succeed their dictator father, but reportedly fell out of favor when he was caught trying to enter Japan with his wife and son on fake Dominican Republic passports in 2001.

Kim Jong Nam appears to have never lived in North Korea again. He reportedly lived for a period in Macau, a Chinese region. But in recent years he seems to have had homes -- and families -- in Beijing and Singapore as well.

Kim Jong Nam did, however, return to North Korea at least one time after his younger half brother assumed the leadership -- for their father's funeral at the end of 2011.

leadership purge

Since taking power in late 2011, Kim Jong Un has executed or purged a slew of high-level government officials in what the South Korean government has described as a "reign of terror." The most spectacular was the 2013 execution by anti-aircraft fire of his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, once considered the country's second-most-powerful man, for what the North alleged was treason.

Michael Madden, editor of North Korea Leadership Watch, said Jang had been close to Kim Jong Nam and reportedly had backed him as successor.

Analysts had long considered Kim Jong Nam, as the oldest son of second-generation leader Kim Jong Il, to be the natural heir to the family dynasty.

Gause said Kim Jong Nam had been forthright that he did not have political ambitions, although he was publicly critical of the North Korean regime and his brother's legitimacy in the past.

Kim Jong Nam had been less outspoken since 2011, when North Korean assassins reportedly tried to shoot him in Macau, Gause said, though the details of the attempted killing are murky. South Korea also reportedly jailed a North Korean spy in 2012 who admitted to trying to organize a hit-and-run accident targeting Kim Jong Nam in China in 2010.

Despite the attempts on his life, Kim Jong Nam reportedly had traveled to North Korea since then, so it was assumed he was no longer under threat.

Gause added that there were at least three possible reasons Kim Jong Un would want to get rid of his half brother.

It could be that Kim Jong Un, who is only 33, was in the end stages of consolidating his leadership. "And when the consolidation phase comes to and end in totalitarian regimes, patronage systems can be targets for purges," Gause said.

It could be a signal to China that Beijing doesn't call the shots in North Korea. Or it could be a sign of an internal power struggle in North Korea.

"I think all of these are very possible," he said.

Mark Tokola, vice president of the Korea Economic Institute in Washington and a former deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, said it would be surprising if Kim Jong Nam was not killed on the orders of his brother, given that North Korean agents reportedly have tried to assassinate Kim Jong Nam in the past.

"It seems probable that the motivation for the murder was a continuing sense of paranoia on the part of Kim Jong Un," Tokola wrote Tuesday in a commentary. Although there was scant evidence that Kim Jong Nam was plotting against the North Korean leader, he provided an alternative for North Koreans who would want to depose his brother.

Kim Jong Il had at least three sons with two women, as well as a daughter by a third. Kim Jong Nam was the eldest, followed by Kim Jong Chul, who is a few years older than Kim Jong Un and is known as a playboy who reportedly attended Eric Clapton concerts in London in 2015. It's unclear what positon he has in the North Korean government. A younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, was named a member of the Workers' Party of Korea's Central Committee during a North Korean party congress last May. She has a position in a propaganda and agitation department and is known as Kim Jong Un's gatekeeper, Gause said.

Evans Revere, a former U.S. diplomat and specialist on East Asia, said the killing did not mean the North Korean regime was unstable. He said it showed Kim Jong Un's brutal control and ability to eliminate opponents or perceived opponents.

Victor Cha, a former White House director for Asian affairs, disagreed.

"He sacks the minister of state security last month and now kills the elder brother. Doesn't look so stable to me," Cha said.

