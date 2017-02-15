Road wrecks in state leave 2 people dead

Two people died in separate accidents on Arkansas roads Monday.

A 64-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving left a road Monday in Polk County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In a preliminary report, the agency said the wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Arkansas 8 East and involved a westbound 1998 Lincoln.

The Lincoln's driver, Robert Stephan Hayden of Crossett, crossed the highway's centerline and traveled off the road, according to authorities.

Hayden died as a result of the crash, the report said. No other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time of the wreck were described as clear and dry.

A Hot Springs woman died after the SUV she was traveling in ran off a highway and overturned Monday in Montgomery County, officials said.

Cheryl Chewning, 30, was a passenger in a 1985 Chevrolet Blazer heading south on Arkansas 27, according to a state police report. The Blazer ran off the highway around 3 p.m. and rolled over several times, the state police report said.

Chewning suffered fatal injuries. The driver, 28-year-old Justin Evans of Amity, was reportedly injured in the wreck and taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs for treatment.

02/15/2017