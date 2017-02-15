Home / Latest News /
Little Rock police: After robbing woman, gunman tells her to wait before calling authorities
This article was published today at 1:55 p.m.
A woman robbed at gunpoint outside her Little Rock apartment was asked by the assailant to wait a few minutes before calling authorities, she told police.
The 25-year-old resident said someone approached her between two buildings at Berkley Apartments, 1601 N. Shackleford Road, around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday.
That person then brandished a black and silver handgun and demanded her purse, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The woman said the robber also put his hands inside her jacket pocket to look for more items.
Before fleeing the scene in a southbound direction, the assailant reportedly told the victim, “Do not call the police for at least five minutes.”
Police described the robber as a black male standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He wore a black coat and black pants at the time.
Listed as stolen in the report were a $300 Michael Kors purse and $10 in cash as well as credit, banking and identification cards.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
