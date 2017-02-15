BOYS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 64, CONWAY 52 The Grizzlies (18-6, 9-2 7A-Central) rallied from a third-quarter deficit before pulling away to defeat the Wampus Cats (13-11, 5-6). Northside trailed 30-25 midway through the third quarter before taking a 35-32 lead in the final two minutes of the quarter. The lead grew to 61-41 in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Joe scored 24 points to lead the Grizzlies, while Tevin Brewer added 21. Gentrell Taylor scored 13 to pace Conway.

PINE BLUFF 62, WHITE HALL 40 Caleb Parker led the Zebras (17-7) with 14 points in a victory over the host Bulldogs. DeQuan Morris added 13 and Karon Brown 10 for Pine Bluff, which led 35-20 at the half.

GIRLS

BEEBE 55, MORRILTON 44 Katie Turner scored 13 points as the visiting Lady Badgers (18-8) topped the Lady Devil Dogs. Marianna Richey added 12, while Libbie Hill and Hannah Camp each had 11 for Beebe, which led 27-6 at the half.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 63, BAPTIST PREP 32 Christyn Williams scored 28 points as Central Arkansas Christian (25-2) defeated Baptist Prep in the 4A-2 district tournament in Stuttgart. Madison Jones led Baptist Prep with 16 points.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 64, CABOT 45 Bre’Amber Scott scored 20 points and made four three-pointers to lead the host Lady Tigers (20-3, 9-2 7A-Central) past the Lady Panthers (15-9, 4-7). Erynn Barnum and Jordan Greenwood each had 13 points for Central. Abigayle Jackson added 10 points. Central led 21-10 at the end of the first quarter, 38-21 at halftime and 51-34 at the end of the third quarter. Holly Allen led Cabot with 11 points, while Carly Melder had 10 points.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 60, JACKSONVILLE 46 Anna Young scored a game-high 19 points to lead Little Rock Christian to a 6A/5A-4 victory in Jacksonville. Emma Kelley had 18 points and Adrianne Chambers poured in 14 for the Warriors, who led 31-16 at halftime. Shymaryia Christopher led the Titans with 13 points.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 50, LITTLE ROCK FAIR 19 The Lady Patriots (21-3, 12-1 6A/5A-4) forced 12 turnovers and limited their visitors to a single made field goal in the first quarter for an 18-3 lead. Parkview led 31-13 at halftime, and the lead swelled to 20 points on a jumper from the foul line by Morgan Brady early in the third quarter. Parkview was led by Kania Lasker’s 14 points. India Atkins scored seven points to lead Fair (2-21, 0-12).

WATSON CHAPEL 69, MILLS 26 Peyton Martin had 12 points and the Lady Wildcats (23-2) scored the game’s first 12 points on their way to an easy victory over the host Lady Comets (4-18). Timesha Cole and Jerrica Bell each added 10 for Watson Chapel, which led 33-14 at the half. Cole and Whitaker Moorehead each had four assists. Cefra Dale led the Lady Comets with nine points and nine rebounds.