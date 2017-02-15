Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 15, 2017, 5:16 p.m.

Sheriff's office: 3 arrested after 4 pounds of meth found in central Arkansas

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:56 p.m.

peter-hernandez-kevin-dillon-and-peter-baldenegro

PHOTO BY WHITE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Peter Hernandez, Kevin Dillon and Peter Baldenegro

About 4 pounds of methamphetamine was found Wednesday during a drug task force operation in central Arkansas, according to authorities.

Three people — Peter Hernandez, Kevin Dillon and Peter Baldenegro — were arrested on charges of trafficking a controlled substance as a result of the investigation, the White County sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The agency said their arrests were the culmination of a controlled delivery of methamphetamine Wednesday in the Beebe area involving the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force.

The Benton and Conway police departments assisted in the operation, the release states.

Hernandez and Baldenegro are being held at the White County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, records show. Dillon’s bail was set at $50,000.

All three are scheduled to appear in court April 4, according to the sheriff’s office.

