Skull and bones

For the second straight year, U. S. News & World Report has ranked northwest Arkansas among the top five places to live in the country. That's nice, but what counts is whether the people who live there like it. And what's not to like? That quadrant of the state has Bentonville, world capital of the Wal-Mart empire of retailing, and for culture-vultures there's Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, to mention just a couple of its Ozarkian attractions. Mayor of Fayetteville Lioneld Jordan notes that the region also has a "welcoming spirit," which pays dividends in jobs and start-ups.

The Walton Family Foundation, another of the region's and the state's great assets, points out that northwest Arkansas' "expanding green space, parks and trails, its first-class performing arts center and active local food movement all helped northwest Arkansas stand out."

Steve Clark, former just about everything, is still around, but nowadays he's president of Fayetteville's chamber of commerce. "When you look at [U. S. News & World Report's] rankings," he says, "one of the reasons we get up there at a pretty high rate is new jobs we are creating and the [low] cost of living."

But will success spoil Fayetteville as a place that draws the next, updated generation of post-hippies from all over the state and country? Not to worry, says Steve Clark. "Every 12 months," he notes, "we bring 5,000 new faces into Fayetteville. Those 5,000 faces come from all parts of the nation and the world, so they bring some funky with them when they come," along with backpacks and digital accouterments. As shown by the Keep Fayetteville Funky bumper-stickers around town on cars and scooters.

"Economic development in the 21st century," says Steve Clark, "is about talent and sense of place. Every day it gets easier for that talent to live anywhere in the world." And to lose the sense of place that drew these wanderers to northwest Arkansas in the first place. See the sad example of a city like Austin, the one in Texas, which used to be a livable place, too, before it grew too big for its much-patched old britches.

Consider this: The annual salary reported on average in northwest Arkansas is $43,570 and the median price of a house is $182,508, while in Los Angeles, the average annual salary is $51,766 and the median cost of housing is an impressive $487,716. So while salaries are higher in Los Angeles, the price of housing there is going up at a rate at least twice as high. No wonder folks are flocking to Arkansas.

Talk about a Weimaresque rate of inflation, L.A.'s got it, while our L.A. (lower Arkansas) still awaits the development of its full potential. Duck-hunting and deer season can only go so far when it comes to attracting industry and visitors.

But comparisons, statistical and otherwise, are odious, for they leave out the most relevant factor: Homo sapiens arkansis, known in these parts by a variety of less scientific-sounding appellations from Arkie to Arkansan to Arkansawyer. Take your pick. It's still a free country, or was last time some of us dared look about in this Year One of the Age of Trump.

Discriminating wanderers have been making it to Arkansas since the likes of Hernando de Soto, for a skull found on a sandbar in the Red River a couple of years ago indicates that a Caddo Indian made his way up or maybe down the river back in the 17th century. It's not known whether he had a subscription to U.S. News & World Report, but then as now word-of-mouth and some personal advice may carry far more weight than distant reports, no matter how pseudo-authoritative.

The wandering tradition goes on today, for a party of dove hunters discovered the skull while meandering along the Red River a coupla-three years ago. After the skull first went to the state's crime lab in Little Rock, it was sent to the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas in Denton back in 2014, where the university's Forensic Anthropology Department could follow the trail left by this skull. Oh, if only it could talk, as doubtless it once did. To quote an anthropologist-cum-moralist named Hamlet on the fate of an old friend and mentor:

"Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio: a fellow of infinite jest, of most excellent fancy: he hath borne me on his back a thousand times; and now, how abhorred in my imagination it is! my gorge rims at it. Here hung those lips that I have kissed I know not how oft. Where be your gibes now? your gambols? Your songs? Your flashes of merriment that were wont to set the table on a roar? Not one now, to mock your own grinning? Quite chap-fallen? Now get you to my lady's chamber, and tell her, let her paint an inch thick to this favour she must come; make her laugh at that."

But what else is there to do but laugh at man's--and woman's--vanity even in the face of the angel of death? For we are creatures of life and light. Even when our spark goes out, we leave behind memories that haunt and cheer by turn, but are never quite extinguished.

Thank you, alert reader

My thanks go to Alert Reader, who noted that I had confused George Orwell's 1984 with his fable Animal Farm in a recent column. And my apologies to ever indulgent readers of this inky wretch's efforts.

Paul Greenberg

02/15/2017