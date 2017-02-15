State lab identifies body found at UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man whose badly burned body was found Jan. 10 at a makeshift homeless encampment has been identified as 52-year-old John Widdoes Jr.

The cause of Widdoes' death remains unknown, said Capt. Gary Crain with the University of Arkansas police.

Widdoes was found near a tent on undeveloped land owned by the University of Arkansas away from the school's main campus. Police have said Widdoes' death possibly resulted from a campfire accident, but that a medical examiner's report remains pending.

Crain said the state Crime Laboratory used DNA from Widdoes' family to to make a positive identification.

Metro on 02/15/2017