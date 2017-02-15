FOOTBALL

Hogs kick off at noon

Arkansas' annual Red-White spring football game will kick off at noon Saturday, April 29, at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The spring finale will air live on SEC Network and will be available through connected devices on the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.

The Razorbacks will conclude their spring practices later than every other SEC team for the second consecutive year. Arkansas will begin its five-week run of 15 practices the week after spring break, which runs March 20-24.

The spring game weekend will be active for Arkansas athletics, as the baseball team hosts Mississippi, including a 4 p.m. game at Baum Stadium after the Red-White game.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

Harding, Arkansas Tech women move up

The Harding women moved up four spots in this week's WBCA Division II Coaches' Poll to No. 21, while the Arkansas Tech women moved up two spots to No. 19.

Harding (20-3) is coming off victories against Arkansas Tech, Ouachita Baptist and Arkansas-Monticello last week. Arkansas Tech (18-4) had victories over Southern Arkansas and Ouachita Baptist before losing to the Bisons.

The Golden Suns host Arkansas-Monticello in their final home game Thursday, while Harding hosts Henderson State.

Funeral for former Jonesboro coach set

Funeral services for former Jonesboro boys basketball coach Barry Pruitt will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Southwest Church of Christ in Jonesboro.

Pruitt played for Jonesboro's 1962 state championship game and coached the Hurricane to nine conference titles and state titles in 1994 and 2007. Pruitt won 521 games as the Hurricane's head coach and compiled 743 victories overall.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Southwest Church of Christ.

BASEBALL

Two-run ninth lifts Lyon

Kyle West hit a two-run single to left field with the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth inning Tuesday, helping Lyon College beat Blue Mountain (Tenn.) 5-3 in New Albany, Miss.

West finished 2 for 5 with the 2 RBI and 1 run scored. Will Lindsey led Lyon offensively, going 4 for 5 (including a double and a home run) with 1 run scored and 2 RBI, while Andrew Sauceda went 2 for 4 with 1 run scored and 1 stolen base.

Trenton Coles (2-0) got the victory after allowing 1 hit with 1 strikeout in his only inning of work.

GOLF

UCA women fifth, UALR 11th in Texas

The Central Arkansas women's team finished fifth at the Texas State Invitational in New Braunfels, Texas, while the UALR women finished 11th.

Shania Berger shot 74-72-78 to finish at 11-over 224 and in a three-way tie for ninth place individually to lead the Trojans. UCA's Brenda Gonzalez shot 66-83-78--227 to finish tied for 12th pace.

Texas-San Antonio won the team competition after shooting a 901 total, followed by host Texas State (906) and Georgia Southern (911). Central Arkansas shot a 919 total, two shots behind Stephen F. Austin. UALR shot a 943.

SOFTBALL

Johnson named pitcher of the week

Harding right-hander Hannah Johnson was named the Great American Conference pitcher of the week Tuesday.

She threw 12 scoreless innings and earned victories against Missouri Western State and Pittsburg State at the UAM DII Classic in Monticello. She struck out a career-high eight batters against the Gorillas and another six against the Griffons, while limiting the teams to a .143 batting average.

The Lady Bisons have opened 6-0 for the first time since restarting the program in 2014.

