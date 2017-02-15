Style: Black heritage highlighted around state

February’s annual celebration of Black History Month can inspire an Arkansas road trip related to that sometimes contentious topic — spanning the eras of slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, the civil-rights movement and into the 21st century, Jack Schnedler writes in Thursday’s Style section.

The most famous (or infamous) such event in Arkansas remains the Little Rock Central High School desegregation crisis of 1957-1959. But other locations tell stories, sometimes inspiring and sometimes dismaying, about black heritage across the state. Read about eight of them in Thursday's Democrat-Gazette.