Turks say planner of attack arrested

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish authorities have arrested a man they believe is among the planners of the New Year's nightclub massacre in Istanbul that killed 39 people, a news agency report said Tuesday.

The private Dogan news agency, citing officials from the prosecutors' office in Burdur, southern Turkey, identified the suspect only by his initials, A.S., and said he is a French citizen with an ethnic Turkish background. On him, authorities discovered a contract to rent an apartment that was used by Abdulkadir Masharipov, suspected of carrying out the nightclub attack, the agency said.

It said authorities in Burdur had previously issued a warrant for his arrest, but did not provide further details. The man, who had been living in France since 2009, was arrested in Istanbul two days ago.

The Burdur prosecutor's office did not immediately comment.

The Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for the nightclub attack. The suspected shooter, Masharipov, an Uzbek citizen born in 1983, was caught on Jan. 16.

Iraq moves forces for push in Mosul

HAMDANIYAH, Iraq -- The Iraqi army has been moving troops around Mosul ahead of an expected push to retake its western half from the Islamic State extremist group in the final decisive battle for the city, a commander said Tuesday.

"We are preparing ... to launch a big operation in order to liberate the rest of Mosul," said Brig. Walid Khalifa, deputy commander of the Iraqi army's 9th Division.

On Tuesday afternoon, dozens of armored vehicles and troops could be seen moving around the city. Khalifa said the maneuvers began on Sunday.

But even as the Iraqi forces began moving into place, the Islamic State launched a significant counterattack near the town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, on Sunday night.

The Islamic State detonated some 17 car bombs, targeting a position held by Iraq's government-sanctioned, mostly Shiite militia forces known as the Popular Mobilization Forces near Tal Afar, said Jaafar al-Hussaini, a spokesman for one of the militias.

In all, the attack lasted nine hours and killed four militiamen and 48 Islamic State fighters, al-Hussaini said.

9,000 soldiers set to help police Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian President Michel Temer issued a decree on Tuesday to deploy 9,000 soldiers in Rio de Janeiro's metropolitan area until Feb. 22, one week before Carnival ends. That's almost half the troops used during last year's Olympic Games.

The decision partly fulfills Rio de Janeiro Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao's request to have troops police the entire state until March 5. Defense Minister Raul Jungmann told a news conference that soldiers are already on the streets.

The soldiers will help a region dealing with police officers' strike threats and riots led by anarchists during state legislature votes on austerity measures as the annual Carnival celebrations take off. Local police officers' salaries have been delayed because of financial troubles.

