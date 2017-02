TODAY’S DIVISION I STATE GAME

UCA women vs. Sam Houston State

WHEN 7 p.m. WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS Sam Houston State 2-20, 2-10 Southland; Central Arkansas 19-4, 11-2 INTERNET ucasports.com RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

SAM HOUSTON ST. POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Morghen Day, 5-6, Sr. 3.2 3.0 G Angela Delaney, 5-8, Jr. 6.6 3.3 G Rachel Harrell, 5-9, Fr. 5.1 2.5 G Jennifer Oramas, 5-5, Fr. 8.2 2.3 F Jasmine McCants, 6-0, Sr. 8.4 5.2 COACH Brenda Welch-Nichols (163-249 in 14th season overall)

UCA POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 14.3 3.1 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 8.8 4.5 G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Fr. 2.6 2.1 F Raquel Logan, 6-1, Sr. 6.3 6.4 F Taylor Baudoin, 5-11, Jr. 10.6 5.4 COACH Sandra Rushing (97-49 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 500-304 in 28th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

SHS UCA 51.8 Points for 68.8 72.9 Points against 53.4 -2.3 Rebound margin 5.8 -9.3 Turnover margin +2.4 32.6 FG pct. 47.3 30.2 3-pt. pct. 35.0 65.5 FT pct. 70.2 CHALK TALK The Sugar Bears are aiming for their 11th victory in a row. … Coach Sandra Rushing recorded her 500th career coaching victory in a 61-52 victory at Nicholls State on Saturday. … Sam Houston State lost its first 17 games of the season but has won 2 of 5, including a 78-63 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday.