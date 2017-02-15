Home /
Tourism director, 61, fired after sending nude video to bureau's account
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:49 p.m.
MINDEN, La. — A northwest Louisiana tourism director has lost her job after accidentally sending nude live video of herself to a tourism account instead of her husband.
News outlets reported that the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau voted 3-2 to fire executive director Lynn Dorsey.
She'd been on paid leave since sending the video to the bureau's Instagram account in December. She said then that she meant it for her husband.
The board voted after a four-hour private hearing Monday. Two members abstained.
The Press-Herald reported that the commission created a social media policy only after the incident.
Attorney Lydia Rhodes says the 61-year-old Dorsey is considering a lawsuit.
She told The Times of Shreveport that Dorsey could demand another tourism board hearing but would prefer an independent body.
