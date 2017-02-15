Shot after leaving LR party, man says

A man was shot after he left a party in Little Rock early Tuesday, police said.

Chester Smith, 52, of Little Rock told officers he left a home in the 4200 block of Cobb Street about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and was walking to his car when he heard four gunshots.

Smith said he tried to take cover inside his 2008 Dodge Charger, which was parked on the street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Smith said that after he got into his car, he realized his wrist was bleeding. He told officers that he went home but realized he needed to go to the hospital.

Officers met with Smith at a hospital about two hours after the shooting, the report said.

Police checked Smith's car and the area of West 42nd and Cobb streets but found no damage or evidence of a shooting, according to the report.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Two teens charged in pizzeria robbery

Two teens were arrested early Tuesday in the robbery of a North Little Rock pizza restaurant, authorities said.

Jonathan Turner, 19, of Little Rock and Anthony Nelson, 17, of North Little Rock were arrested around 1:30 a.m. Each faces a felony charge of aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor charge of theft of property, according to a North Little Rock police report.

Police say security footage from the Monday robbery shows Turner enter the Little Caesar's Pizza at 4105 E. Broadway while armed with a handgun. Turner struck the manager over the head with the firearm and stole cash from the business, authorities said.

Nelson was also arrested and later told police he and Turner robbed the restaurant, the report said.

The teens were booked into Pulaski County jail around 3 a.m. and were being held without bail later that morning, records show.

A court date was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Metro on 02/15/2017