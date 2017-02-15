Home /
Two teens charged in North Little Rock pizzeria robbery
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
Two teens were arrested early Tuesday in the robbery of a North Little Rock pizza restaurant, authorities said.
Jonathan Turner, 19, of Little Rock and Anthony Nelson, 17, of North Little Rock were arrested around 1:30 a.m. Each faces a felony charge of aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor charge of theft of property, according to a North Little Rock police report.
Police say security footage from the Monday robbery shows Turner enter the Little Caesar's Pizza at 4105 E. Broadway while armed with a handgun. Turner struck the manager over the head with the firearm and stole cash from the business, authorities said.
Nelson was also arrested and later told police he and Turner robbed the restaurant, the report said.
The teens were booked into Pulaski County jail around 3 a.m. and were being held without bail later that morning, records show.
A court date was scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Metro on 02/15/2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Two teens charged in North Little Rock pizzeria robbery
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
titleist10 says... February 15, 2017 at 7:50 a.m.
2 more thugs that would rather rob than be a productive citizen-no morals no social skills-yet they want us to "respect" them-put em on jail-they'll get some "good respect" there
( permalink | suggest removal )
wowy says... February 15, 2017 at 8:47 a.m.
Just another example of dimwitted liberal policies which seek to warehouse votes gone seriously wrong. The stockpiling of AA is a progressive liberal philosophy and a disgrace and amounts to the "modern plantation". The party of Jim Crow and the KKK keeps rearing its ugly head.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.