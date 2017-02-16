5 teens arrested in break-in, gun thefts at Jonesboro shop
Five teenagers have been arrested in a burglary at a northeast Arkansas pawnshop earlier this month in which at least 64 guns were stolen, police say.
The Jonesboro Police Department said in a news release that the teens were being held Wednesday on charges of commercial burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and theft of a motor vehicle.
Three of the suspected burglars are 17 years old and two are 16 years old, police spokesman Paul Holmes said in a statement.
All five, who were not identified, were arrested in connection with a Feb. 5 burglary at Turtle Creek Pawn Shop, 3610 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro, according to authorities.
Bail was set at $250,000 each for four of the teens, the release said. The fifth teen was being held on $350,000 bond. All are set to appear in court March 31.
Aaron Levar Lane Jr., 18, of Jonesboro also was arrested on a charge of theft by receiving after, police said, he threw two of the stolen pistols out of a bedroom window as authorities conducted a parole search.
He was booked into the Craighead County jail and later released, records show.
