Arkansas Senate adds training requirement to campus-carry bill

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has voted to require employees at colleges and universities to undergo additional training if they want to carry concealed handguns on campus.

The Senate on Thursday voted 22-10 to add the training mandate to a bill requiring colleges and universities to allow faculty and staff to concealed carry. The Senate hasn't voted on the bill yet.

The amendment would require 16 hours of training on active-shooter situations before an employee could be armed on campus. Backers of the legislation have opposed the additional training requirement, which failed before a Senate panel a day earlier.

A 2013 law allows colleges and universities to allow faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns, but no school has opted to do so.

