Arkansas Senate OKs amendment asking voters to limit damages

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has approved a plan asking voters to limit damages awarded in lawsuits and require lawmakers' approval of court rules, a move opponents call a legislative takeover of the judiciary.

The Senate on Thursday voted 21-10 to put the proposed constitutional amendment on the 2018 ballot. The proposal now heads to the House.

The measure would limit punitive and non-economic damages. It would also restrict attorneys' contingency fees in civil cases.

The proposal would also require legislative approval of any rule prescribed by the state Supreme Court.

The Legislature can refer up to three proposed amendments to voters, but lawmakers have approved rules intended to limit the proposals to two.