Artists’ collective to meet Tuesday in Morrilton

MORRILTON — A new artists’ group is forming in Morrilton.

Local attorney and self-taught artist Jonathan Kelley of Morrilton is joining with other local artists in offering an artists’ collective at the Rialto Art Gallery, which is part of the Rialto Community Arts Center. The group will have its first meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 213 E. Broadway St. in Morrilton.

“My goal is to provide a space where experienced artists and those who want to learn to paint can come together and share their knowledge and skills,” said Kelley, who is a 2003 graduate of Morrilton High School, a 2006 graduate of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and a 2010 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville School of Law.

Kelley, who studied art under Sarah Keathley of Russellville, operates his own gallery just up the street from the Rialto Gallery. He opened Artspace Galley in the same building as his law office at 113 E. Broadway St. in Morrilton. He also has a law office in Russellville.

Discussing the artists’ collective, Kelley said, “Experienced artists will offer painting lessons and advice to newcomers, and those more experienced artists can also bounce ideas off one another.”

He said the idea for the collective came from a brainstorming session he had with a group of volunteers who were talking “about what our community needed that the Rialto Gallery could provide.”

“There isn’t much in the way of art education outside of the local school system,” Kelley said. “This artists’ collective is a way to provide education to the public, no matter what level of education or experience they may have. Aspiring artists are being given the opportunity to learn some basic skills, while at the same time, experienced artists have the opportunity to learn from one another.”

Sharon Clarkson of Morrilton is one of those aspiring artists who hopes to benefit from the artists’ collective.

“I call myself a wannabe artist,” she said, laughing.

“I did go to art school, and I did work in the newspaper business … in advertising, creating ads.

“I am a big supporter of this art group and really want to get back into making art,” she said. “I am looking for a motivation, and I hope this will be it.

“I am hoping we will attract a lot of working people who might want to do art but don’t necessarily have the space to do it at home.”

Clarkson said she has been a volunteer in the Rialto Art Galley for about six years.

“As you know, the Rialto is a nonprofit community space,” Clarkson said. “There was a wonderful group of ladies who started the Rialto Art Gallery as a place to display art and socialize. They were ready after many years and countless volunteer hours to hand the gallery off to a new group of people. We decided to try evening hours, due to the lack of traffic on the days we were open.

“We want the community and visitors to Morrilton to come in and create art. You can work on a group project or bring in one of your own. Jonathan will be setting up a still life for our first meeting.”

Kelley said he will lead some of the lessons, and hopefully, some other local artists will lead as well.

“I would also anticipate bringing in artists from all over the state for weekend or daylong painting workshops,” he said. “My goal is to make art, and painting, accessible to anyone who is interested.”

Kelley said there is no lesson plan, so new artists are welcome to begin at any time. Participating artists will need to bring their own paint, brushes and canvas.

“The only fee the art collective will ask for is a suggested monthly donation of $10 to go toward the purchase of shared supplies like paper products, mineral spirits and brush-cleaning

supplies,” he said. “There will be storage space so that artists can leave their individual painting supplies at the gallery.”

For more information on the artists’ collective, including a list of needed supplies for beginners, contact Kelley at (501) 354-0123 or jekelleylaw@gmail.com, the Rialto at

(501) 288-9259 or Clarkson at (504) 327-4813.