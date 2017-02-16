COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Feb. 16

Motivational Presentation

MORRILTON — Lencola Sullivan, a Morrilton native, singer, fundraiser, professional speaker, entrepreneur and the state’s first African-American to be crowned Miss Arkansas, will give a motivational presentation at 6:30 p.m. in the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton’s Fine Arts Auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Kristi Strain, special events coordinator, at (501) 977-2081 or strain@uaccm.edu.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — A Maumelle Newcomers luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. at the Maumelle Country Club. The program will feature entertainment by the Drugstore Cowboys. The cost is $15. Guests are welcome. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 944-5518 by Monday.

Feb. 16-18

Rub Some Glitter on It

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Theatre program will present an original devised piece, Rub Some Glitter on It, at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bridges Larson Theatre in the Snow Fine Arts Center. No tickets are required. The performances are directed by UCA student Zoe Allison. “[The piece] uses a dystopian story to explore modern ideas about the roles of women in our society,” Allison said. For more information, visit www.uca.edu/cfac or call (501) 450-3293.

Feb. 18

YARN Special Event

MAYFLOWER — The Youth Advocates Resource Network, or YARN, will sponsor Roots: A Time in History — The Beginning and the Now, an event celebrating the history of the black race, at 5 p.m. at Palarm Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 795 Arkansas 365 S. Special guests will be the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Vesper Choir, directed by Michael J. Bates, and Sidney Hopson, known as the ABC girl, who will recite Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Feb. 20

Classical Guitar Duo Performance

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Department of Music will host a concert by the Kolanian/Hammett Classical Guitar Duo at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Snow Fine Arts Recital Hall. Iakovos Kolanian and Larry Hammett will perform selections by Enrique Granados, Manuel De Falla, Astor Piazzola, Vojislav Ivanovic and more. Admission is free, and the public is welcome to attend. The duo will also give a classical guitar master class featuring UCA guitar students from 3-5 p.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 Oak St. For more information, visit www.uca.edu/cfac or call (501) 450-3293.

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, will be for observance of Presidents Day. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

Feb. 21

Faulkner County Retired Teachers Meeting

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Retired Teachers will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Conway First Baptist Church Activity Center, 1719 Robinson Ave. All retired teachers and school personnel are invited.

ONGOING

Student Competitive Art Exhibition

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas’ Baum Gallery will feature its annual Student Competitive Art Exhibition on March 2-16. UCA students can enter up to three original works by Feb. 23. Works must have been created in spring, summer or fall of 2016 or spring 2017. The artworks will be judged Feb. 24, and winners will be notified the following day. There will be up to five cash prizes. The opening reception for the exhibition will be at 4 p.m. March 2. For more information, contact Brian Young, interim director of the Baum Gallery, at (501) 450-5793 or bkyoung@uca.edu.

Rotary Club Pork Butt Sale

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs will once again fire up the smoker and make the club’s 7- to 9-pound smoked pork butts, which will be ready for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. April 1. Proceeds from the event will fund college scholarships and other community projects. To place an order, call John Lyons, Rotary president, at (501) 691-9331, or contact any Heber Springs Rotarian.

Smartphone Photo Show

CONWAY — The Gallery at EM, 1100 Oak St., is hosting an art show featuring works from members of the Arkansas Mobile Phoneographers through March 8. ArkMoPhs is a Facebook/Instagram group that captures images with smartphones. The show represents the best smartphone photographs of Arkansas taken in 2016 by about 40 members. All pieces in the show are for sale. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 329-6253.

Art Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — Brenda Morgan of Dardanelle is the featured artist for February in the gallery at the River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St. Morgan has shown work in many fine-art shows over the years in Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as in miniature shows throughout the U.S. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-2452.

Adult Summer Softball Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will register teams for its Summer Adult Softball League from Feb. 27 through 5 p.m. March 10. Teams that register must pay the entry fee and submit an entry form and a team roster. Forms are available in the Recreation and Parks Department Office and online at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Conway County Library Bookmobile

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., now has its bookmobile running routes with a restocked collection on board. For the bookmobile’s schedule, visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit the library’s Facebook page.

Master Gardener Training

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will offer a 40-hour training course on April 11, 13, 18, 20 and 25 at the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service office. The deadline to register is March 20. For more information or to request an application, call the Extension Service office at (479) 968-7098. For an online generic application, go to uaex.edu, and click on “yard and garden.”

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Arkansas Arts Center Artmobile

MAYFLOWER — The Arkansas Arts Center Artmobile, one of only a handful of mobile art museums in the nation, will be at Mayflower Elementary School from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 23. Visual Voyages, the artmobile’s 2016-2017 traveling exhibition, highlights various artistic methods and techniques used to reimagine landscapes, consider the effects of travel on society and explore the fathoms of people’s imaginations. For more information, contact Anna Bell, Mayflower Elementary art teacher, at (870) 210-1228 or abell@mayflowerschools.org.

VFW Mardi Gras Celebration

CONWAY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2259, at 1885 Old Morrilton Highway, will host a Mardi Gras celebration beginning at 8 p.m. Feb. 24. Admission is $3 at the door. Attendees will receive $1 off for wearing purple, green or gold. A pong tournament will be held with a fee of $10 per team; beverages not included.

Artists of the Galaxy 2017

MORRILTON — Artists of the Galaxy 2017 will celebrate science-fiction-themed art by local and regional artists. On Feb. 24 at the Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., there will be a reception at 7 p.m. and a costume contest — dress as a superhero or sci-fi/fantasy character — at 8 p.m. On Feb. 25 at the Rialto Gallery, 215 E. Broadway, there will be an art talk by Ninjaink (Timothy Lim), Jason Politte and John Lucas at 3 p.m.; an art demonstration at 4 p.m.; a group cosplay contest at 4 p.m.; an awards presentation at 6 p.m.; and a laser light show and dance from 7-10 p.m. by DJ C.G. F-ect. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org and or the library’s Facebook page.

In the Mood for Music Fundraiser

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Center for Music Education, a nonprofit that provides low-cost and free music classes for Pope and surrounding counties, will host a benefit fundraiser, In the Mood for Music, at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Central Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Main St. The event will include a catered meal, a silent auction, and a guest recital by operatic tenor Brandon Faulkner. Tickets are $25, and proceeds will support ACME. For tickets or more information, call Scott Arnold at (501) 208-4066. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregivers Support Group

PERRYVILLE — The first meeting of the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregivers Support Group will be at 1:30 p.m. March 1 at Perryville United Methodist Church, 123 Cross St. All caregivers in Perry and Conway counties are invited to the group. Priscilla Pittman, program coordinator for Alzheimer’s Arkansas in Little Rock will be the guest. For more information, call Ida Rose, group facilitator, at (501) 208-3105. Missy Boliek and Lester Rose are co-facilitators.

Chili Bowl Fundraiser

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will have a Chili Bowl Fundraiser at 6 p.m. March 2. Tickets, at $40 each, include a handmade bowl chosen by the ticket-holder, chili and toppings, and a beverage. For tickets, call the center at (479) 968-2452. Raffle items will include a piece created by Arkansas Living Treasure Winston Taylor and a signed copy of The Idle Class, with an article featuring Winston. Raffle tickets are $5 each or three for $10, available at the Arts Center or from its board members until Feb 28.

Chase Race and Paws

CONWAY — The 12th annual Chase Race and Paws, a nonprofit event, will begin at 7 a.m. March 11 at Simon Park on Front Street. All proceeds from the race will be donated to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for brain-trauma research and to Friends of the Conway Animal Shelter for the care and treatment of rescued animals. For more information, visit www.chaserace.info.

St. Patrick’s Day Craft for Kids

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will offer a St. Patrick’s Day craft session for kids at 10 a.m. March 11. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Mardi Gras Party for Teens

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will present a special Mardi Gras Party just for teens at 1 p.m. March 11. Plenty of Mardi Gras-themed foods will be available, along with colorful beads. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

ATU Alumni Association Day at the Races

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech University Alumni Association will host Tech Day at the Races 2017 on March 25 at Oaklawn Racing & Gaming in Hot Springs. Tickets, at $30 each, may be purchased at www.techties.atu.edu or reserved by calling (479) 968-0242 or emailing alumni@atu.edu. The deadline to RSVP is March 15. Tickets include a racing program and admittance to the Arkansas Room for the Winner’s Circle Buffet, which includes a deluxe carving station, various entrees, sides and desserts. Post time for the first race is 1 p.m.

Hoof It for Heifer

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — Hoof It for Heifer, a 20K trail run, will begin at 8 a.m. April 8 on the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Boy Scouts of America Trail in Petit Jean State Park. Proceeds will go to Heifer USA, a domestic program that empowers local food and farm entrepreneurs in Arkansas. More information and tickets are available at www.heifertrailrun.com.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.