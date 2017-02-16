COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Feb. 18

Spaghetti Supper

BALD KNOB — The Bald Knob Veterans Committee will host a spaghetti supper from 5-7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, across from the post office. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12. Entertainment will be provided by the Velvet Ridge Singers.

Cupid in the Caverns

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Cupid in the Caverns, part of the Blanchard Springs Caverns Concert Series, will feature the sounds of Pam Setser and Friends from 2-4 p.m. in the caverns. Tickets are $20 each or $35 per couple. To reserve tickets, call the Mountain View Area Chamber of Commerce at (870) 269-8068.

Feb. 20

Acoustic Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — An acoustic music gathering will take place from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Bank of Batesville. All are welcome to play, sing or listen to country, gospel and folk tunes, etc.

Feb. 21

E-readers Instruction Class

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E Main St., will offer a class on the use of e-readers and how to access free e-books from the library’s website at 10 a.m. The class will be taught by Donovan Mays, coordinator of technology support at the Arkansas State Library in Little Rock. The class is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814 or email info@indcolib.com.

ONGOING

Spring Folk School Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozark Folk Center State Park will hold a variety of classes in fine craftsmanship during the Spring Ozark Folk School, March 13-17. Classes are offered in knife making, broom making, blacksmithing, soap making, weaving, candle making, letterpress printing, pottery, leatherwork, knitting, crocheting and spinning. These classes are for students ages 16 and older. The Cabins at Dry Creek, located in the park, offer special rates on rooms for Ozark Folk School students staying more than five days. Visit www.ozarkfolkcenter.com for a complete list of classes, registration deadlines and class fees, or call (870) 269-3851 for more information.

Rotary Club Pork Butt Sale

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs will once again fire up the smoker and make the club’s 7- to 9-pound smoked pork butts, which will be ready for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. April 1. Proceeds from the event will fund college scholarships and other community projects. To place an order, call John Lyons, Rotary president, at (501) 691-9331, or contact any Heber Springs Rotarian.

Tamales for Tutoring

BATESVILLE — Tickets for the Ozark Foothills Literacy Project’s first Tamales for Tutoring fundraiser are on sale, and tamales must be preordered by Feb. 23. Pickup is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 3800 Harrison St. To purchase tickets, visit the Literacy Project at 156 S. Third St. or go to www.paypal.me/oflp/8. For more information, visit www.oflp.org, see the event on Facebook, call (870) 793-5912 or email morgan@oflp.org.

Spring Fairgrounds Flea Market

SALEM — The Fulton County Fair Association is accepting vendors for the 14th annual Spring Fairgrounds Flea Market, set for April 8 in Salem. The Salem Chamber of Commerce Communitywide Yard Sale will also take place that day. Inside spaces for the flea market are 8-by-8 feet for $30, 8-by-16 feet for $40 and 8-by-24 feet for $50. Outside spaces are 12-by-20 feet for $40, plus a $5 charge for electricity. Vendor applications are available at www.fultoncountyfair.org, or call (870) 895-5565 or email clewis@fultoncountyfair.org to receive an application in the mail.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Son Lamb Honorary Scholarship

MELBOURNE — A scholarship has been established in Son Lamb’s name. Lamb has supported, promoted and encouraged businesses and individuals in north Arkansas. The scholarship will be awarded to an area student attending Ozarka College. For more information, contact Suellen Davidson, Ozarka College director of advancement, at (870) 368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered through Adult Education at Ozarka College’s four locations. Classes will meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call the Ozarka College Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

Grief & Loss Support Group

JACKSONVILLE — The Caring Hearts Grief & Loss Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday and again March 18 at the Christian Church of Jacksonville, 200 E. Martin near First Street. For those who do not wish to participate in group meetings, individual sessions can be scheduled. For more information, contact Steve Summers at (870) 710-1508.

Bill of Rights Exhibit

CALICO ROCK — In honor of the Bill of Rights’ 225th anniversary, a Bill of Rights exhibit is featured in the Murphy Gallery at the Calico Rock Museum and Visitor Center through Feb. 25. The pop-up exhibit was developed by the National Archives and is touring the nation. The exhibit shares history of the Bill of Rights and challenges guests to appreciate the freedoms found in the document. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.calicorockmuseum.com or call (870) 297-6100.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

A Taste of New Orleans Fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE — A Taste of New Orleans, a fundraiser for the Jacksonville Senior Wellness and Activity Center, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Jacksonville Community Center Banquet Hall, 5 Municipal Drive. The event will feature live jazz and a dinner of chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, red beans and rice with smoked sausage, jambalaya and king cake. Tickets, at $20 each, are available at the Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 100 Victory Circle. For tickets or more information, call the center at (501) 982-7531.

Hospice Volunteer Training

BATESVILLE — Arkansas Hospice will host a volunteer training session at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 in the Arkansas Hospice office, 2233 Harrison St. for anyone who wishes to become a certified hospice volunteer in Independence or Jackson counties. Topics will include the history and philosophy of hospice, concepts of death and dying, the role of the volunteer, spirituality, communication skills and handling bereavement. Lunch will be provided. For more information or to register for the session, email volunteer coordinator Sarah Hagerman at shagerman@arkansashospice.org, or call (870) 793-1938 or toll-free at (877) 794-1938 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A Night at the Races

SEARCY — The Junior Auxiliary of Searcy will host A Night at the Races Charity Ball at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Searcy Country Club. The event will feature live entertainment, casino tables, drawings for prizes, a live auction and derby-style cuisine. Derby attire is encouraged. Proceeds from the event will fund the Junior Auxiliary’s year-round projects. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.

The Royal Family Ball

CABOT — The Royal Family Ball, a Disney-themed fundraising event for the local nonprofit Glam Girls Club, will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the Cabot National Guard Armory, 103 Commercial Park Drive. Tickets, which range in price from $25 each to six for $125, are available online at www.cabotggc.com.

Introduction to Woodturning Class

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Introduction to Woodturning, a class taught by Thomas Dunn, will take place March 3-5 at the Arkansas Craft School. Dunn, an instructor at the school, teaches beginners the basic techniques of turning bowls and other objects. All materials and tools are provided. The class is limited to five in order to provide one-on-one instruction and support. For more information or to register, contact the Arkansas Craft School at arkcraftschool@gmail.com or register at www.arkansascraftschool.org.

Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozarka College Foundation will present its fifth annual Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show at 11 a.m. March 4 in the Stone Bank Student Commons Area at the college. The Ozark Folk Center Skillet Restaurant will provide a catered lunch, and local vendors will showcase their latest styles. A silent auction will include cheesecakes prepared by the Ozarka College Culinary Arts Department. Tickets, at $25 each, may be purchased at the college, Centennial Bank and First Service Bank or from foundation board members. Proceeds will benefit Ozarka College-Mountain View. For more information, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

Culinary Arts Students Showcase Dinner

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College’s Culinary Arts students will host a student showcase dinner March 10 in the Student Services Center at Ozarka College. Dinner seating will take place from 6-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each, and the menu will feature a three-course meal, including a beverage, and will allow guests to select from a limited menu. Reservations are required by March 6 by contacting chef Alden Griffus at (870) 368-2073 or alden.griffus@ozarka.edu.

Almost Pi Day 5K

CABOT — Cabot High School’s chapter of Mu Alpha Theta will host an Almost Pi Day 5K at 8 a.m. at Panther Stadium. Proceeds from the event will go to the Mu Alpha Theta college scholarship fund for local members and to offset expenses for members traveling to the national convention and competition in Buffalo, New York, in July. Registration fees prior to the race are $20 for adults, $15 for students and children, and $15 for teams of five or more. For more information, call (501) 515-4086 or email maocabot@gmail.com.

Bootlegger Daze

CALICO ROCK — The Calico Rock Museum & Visitor Center will present the annual Bootlegger Daze from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11 along historic Main Street to commemorate the 1974 film The Bootleggers, which was filmed in and around Calico Rock. The celebration will include a reunion of anyone who played a part in the movie. The jail that was used in the movie will be dedicated in a ceremony at 11 a.m. The day will include food vendors, citizens’ arrests, a showing of The Bootleggers at 1 p.m. in the museum for $1, and the Moonshine Band playing along Main Street. For more information, call the museum at (870) 297-6100 or visit www.calicorockmuseum.com.

Sharae Jones Memorial 5K Run/Walk

JACKSONVILLE — In memory of Sharae Jones, a victim of domestic violence, the Sharae Jones Memorial 5K Run/Walk will begin at 10 a.m. March 11 at McArthur Church, 3501 John Harden Drive. For more information, call (501) 982-1136.

Celebrity Golf Tournament

JACKSONVILLE — The Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville, in partnership with the McDonald Association Collective Collaboration, will host the first Your Start … Our Future Celebrity Golf Tournament on March 17 at Southern Oaks Country Club, 701 Foxwood Drive. The four-man scramble will begin at 11:15 a.m., with a break for lunch at 12:30 p.m. The cost for the tournament is $150 per person or $600 per team and includes a round of golf, lunch, a golf cart, a team photo and a swag bag. The deadline to enter is March 10. For more information, call Laconda Watson at (501) 982-4316 or Dominique McGrudder at (501) 773-0917.

Arkansas Run for the Fallen

BEEBE — The sixth annual Arkansas Run for the Fallen, a 146-mile run to honor every Arkansas service member who has died while serving on active duty since Sept. 11, 2001, will take place March 24-26. The run will begin in Ozark and end on the steps of the state Capitol in Little Rock. The public is invited to join members of the core team for the final 5K. For more information, visit www.arkansasrunforthefallen.org.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.