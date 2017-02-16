Fishing hot spots

BEAVER LAKE Striped bass are hitting live shad on freelines and soft plastic swimbaits on umbrella rigs down to about 20 feet. Stripers also are being caught by anglers trolling large stickbaits, like Rapala Husky Jerks. Hotspots in the mid to lower sections are Indian Creek, Lost Bridge North, Big Clifty and Points 5-6. Schooling stripers and white bass will hit topwater plugs like Zara Spooks, Redfins. Walleyes are biting in the upper section of the lake in depths of 10-30 feet.

LAKE DEGRAY Bass fishing is good when the weather is stable for several days, with the best fishing occurring between Point 15 and Cox Creek. Medium-running crankbaits and lipless crankbaits have been the most consistent producers. Kentuckies are biting well on 4-inch worms against rock bluffs. Crappie fishing has been very good on deep brushpiles in the upper end of the lake. Hybrids are biting at the mouth of Beaton Creek and on the north side of Goat Island.

LAKE MILLWOOD Increased current and rising water temperatures has improved bass fishing. Anglers have been catching largemouths with magnum tubes in pumpkinseed/chartreuse, black/blue tail or black neon with rattles. Plastic lizards, Rat-L-Traps and slow moving crankbaits have been taking staging bass on points, ditches and in creek channels. Cordell Red Fins, Smithwick Rouges and hard jerkbaits are taking a few good-size bass in south Hickory pockets of the area of main lake and the Millwood State Park.

