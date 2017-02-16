Home / Latest News /
Governor reiterates view that state doesn't need 'bathroom bill'
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.
The governor reiterated his view that Arkansas does not need a so-called bathroom bill at a Thursday news conference.
Senate Bill 346 was filed Tuesday by Sen. Greg Standridge, R-Russellville, and Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch. It “concerns gender identity and bathroom privileges” but offers no additional details, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. Legislation filed with the intention of adding details later is called a shell bill.
The bill would emulate a North Carolina law that has gotten national attention, the paper reported. That law requires people to use public facilities that correspond with the sex written on their birth certificate.
In response to the Arkansas bill, Hutchinson issued a statement saying he opposes legislation similar to North Carolina’s for the Natural State.
On Thursday, Hutchinson repeated that stance, saying matters of gender identity are already handled well at the local level and by local school districts. The governor said he previously opposed national guidance on the matter that was issued by former President Barack Obama.
