Guilty of sex abuse, ex-dance coach says

A former Texarkana School District teacher and dance coach pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing a 16-year-old male student.

Julie Gross Aultman, 43, pleaded guilty in Miller County Circuit Court to a charge of first-degree sexual assault in exchange for a six-year probation term. She also must register as a sex offender and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $770 in court fees.

A second-degree sexual assault charge pertaining to the period between Jan. 1, 2016, and Feb. 29, 2016, was dismissed by Judge Carlton Jones at the request of special prosecutor Jack McQuary.

According to documents filed Tuesday, Aultman engaged in sexual activity with the student March 1, 2016, and abused her position of trust and authority. Aultman's felony conviction and status as a sex offender prevent her from working for a public school system again. As a condition of her probation, Aultman also is prohibited from having contact with the victim or his family.

"There are risks associated with every trial," defense lawyer Jason Horton said. "Ms. Aultman weighed those risks, taking into account the toll a trial would take on all parties involved, and ultimately chose to accept responsibility."

Aultman was arrested in April and released on bail. Later that month, Stephanie Black, prosecuting attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit South, filed a motion seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor, explaining that Aultman is a "close personal friend." The 8th Judicial Circuit South serves Miller and Lafayette counties. Aultman's husband is a certified Texas law enforcement officer.

Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson granted Black's motion, and McQuary was appointed to the case. McQuary filed a motion in early May asking that the case be sealed and records relating to it shielded from the public, which Jones granted. Records in other cases involving teachers accused of sexual misconduct have not been sealed.

Aultman worked for Texarkana School District from Aug. 15, 2006, until she resigned March 15, 2016, according to information provided by the district. During her tenure with the district, Aultman worked as a dance teacher, an eighth-grade cheer sponsor, a ninth-grade cheer sponsor, a Redline drill team sponsor and a junior high drill team sponsor.

Aultman's duties with the district included teaching dance at College Hill Middle School from 2006 to 2013 and teaching dance from 2014 to 2016 at North Heights Junior High School. Aultman held a stipend position as Redline sponsor for Texarkana High School from October 2014 to the date of her resignation in March.

She held stipend positions as drill team sponsor for North Heights Junior High School from August 2014 to 2015, Texarkana High School ninth-grade cheer sponsor from August 2014 to 2015, and North Heights Junior High School eighth-grade cheer sponsor from August 2013 to 2014.

State Desk on 02/16/2017