Helpful Hints
By Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I give money to charities, including the food bank, but I've discovered a way to give food items all year.
When at the grocery store, I buy staples like canned goods, peanut butter, cereals and stuffing to donate. I put these in a separate bag at home and, when full, take it to the food bank.
-- D.T., via email
DEAR READER: A wonderful heart and helpful hint. The same principle applies when at the drugstore or shopping for clothes. I look at the "on sale" or closeout shelves or racks. Think shampoo, deodorant, hairbrushes and combs, bars of soap and other personal-care items for people in shelters. Don't forget the kiddies, too -- coloring books, crayons or small games.
They always are in need of new bras, underwear (male/female, children and grown-ups), T-shirts, shirts and pants. During winter, coats, hats and mittens are needed. In summertime, shorts, T-shirts, tennis shoes and flip-flops.
Picking up one or two sale items when shopping is easy on your budget.
DEAR HELOISE: In my retirement community, we share books, DVDs and magazines. Here is how I keep track of who has lent what to whom:
When I add a book or movie to the library, I take a 3-by-5-inch card with my name and phone number on it, and fashion a pocket to slip it inside. When I've read the book or watched the movie, I "rate" it 1 to 10, 10 being the best.
I am the facilitator of the program, so I keep a master list of titles out and who has them. I let people keep materials for two weeks and call with a friendly reminder to return the item.
-- L.B. in New Jersey
DEAR HELOISE: Whether they are bath towels or kitchen towels, fresh towels that are new, crisp and not stained are a real pick-me-up.
January and February are a great time for white sales, so this is when I stock up.
-- Mary J., Goshen, Ind.
DEAR READER: You are so right. The old, stained, ugly kitchen towels need to go in the rag bag. Buy a new set now -- you deserve them.
DEAR HELOISE: I've found a great way to organize my kitchen cabinets: a dish rack. The slats make it easy to slip in pot lids, large serving spoons, cutting boards and other items.
-- Lisa P. in Pittsburgh
