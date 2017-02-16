Happy birthday. You'll get enough of a wonderful thing in the next 10 weeks. The trick is to be appreciative and moderate about what you do next. Your determined attitude combined with diplomatic skill will move you up at work. The love wells run over in April and June when you'll be moved to express your heart creatively.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There will be such interesting people around you now that you will forget yourself entirely and get lost in their lives and stories for short stretches of time, only to return to your own life much richer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): They've told you what to do, but they didn't tell you how to do it. No matter -- this is what you're best at today. What you'll come up with will be surprising ingenuity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): To learn about independence, self-possession and the social imperviousness necessary to make a unique stamp on the world, look to the cats. To learn unwavering loyalty and the appreciation of simple joys, look to the dogs.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You know that you don't need to impress anyone to be loved; nor do you have to maintain a certain image to be accepted. But there's something in you that wants to do these things anyway. Chalk it up to personal expression.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To be of use for the greater good is your sincere wish. If that can happen in a way that applies your talents, develops your strengths and makes you smile, it's a truly fantastic day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting from place to place has its challenges, but nothing can revoke your ability to smile in transit. "Happiness is not a station you arrive at but a manner of traveling." -- Margaret Lee Runbeck

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's a very secure feeling in having a little extra. And if the things you do to get happy don't cost very much, you'll be rich indeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Just as you can't say it's always raining or always hot, it would be unwise to define yourself based on how you feel now, tomorrow or next week. Your moods, like weather, will pass.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your fellow Sagittarius Mark Twain suggested, "In his private heart no man much respects himself." Do you believe these sentiments? Though you appear confident, you struggle with doubt, only because you are human.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Groups move slowly: The bigger the group the slower they move. When you travel alone you're beholden to no one. Make a decision about whom to align with based on when you need to get somewhere.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll invite someone to engage in a contest. This could be an official invitation, a casual verbal suggestion or an unspoken -- but very clearly communicated -- dare.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When the cards are properly and fairly shuffled and dealt, there is nothing anyone can do about which ones end up in hand. With today's gambling mindset, you'll play whatever you get with great style and results.

Weekend on 02/16/2017