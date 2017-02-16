Hutchinson signs maternity-leave bill into law

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed a bill into law to give state employees four weeks of paid maternity leave.

Hutchinson said Senate Bill 125, sponsored by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, is important because the state employs a lot of “incredible” people who they “don’t want to lose.”

“You want to give them every opportunity to utilize their expertise,” the governor said.

The law gives female state workers four weeks of paid maternity leave that will be taken out of an existing pool of unused sick leave called the Catastrophic Sick Leave Bank, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The bank is made up of donated or unused time to be allocated in case of emergencies. It currently contains 1,595,006 usable hours.

Women could take their leave within the first 12 weeks of birthing or adopting a baby, the paper reported. The bill does not include paternity leave.

Hutchinson said the law is a creative solution that does not cost taxpayers any additional money.

Before the governor signed the bill, Irvin told the crowd at the Capitol it’s a “great day for women in the state of Arkansas.”

She noted it was a good thing the law has an emergency clause to put the law into effect immediately because a few state employees are about to deliver.